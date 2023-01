‘First-of-its-kind’ study by British Columbia scientists links air pollution to poorer brain function

A surprising study by BC scientists raises questions about emissions from trucks and cars. new research from University of British Columbia When University of Victoria It shows that exposure to traffic pollution can impair brain function within hours. Researchers exposed 25 adults to diesel exhaust and filtered air and measured brain activity before and after. read more:

After two hours of exposure, they found decreased activity and connectivity in areas of the brain associated with memory, inner thinking, cognitive abilities, and symptoms of depression. "People may want to think again the next time they're stuck in traffic with the windows closed," said senior author Chris Carlsten, Ph.D. "It's important to make sure your car's air filter is working properly. If you're walking or biking on a busy street, consider detouring to a less-trafficked route."

The changes were temporary and the results returned to normal, but scientists speculate long-term exposure could cause long-term problems.

Carsten said other air pollutants are also a concern, and B.C.'s wildfire season could pose a problem. "Air pollution is now recognized as the greatest environmental threat to human health, and we are increasingly seeing its effects on all major organ systems," says Dr. Carsten. "I think we see similar effects on the brain from exposure to other air pollutants, like wildfire smoke. It's an important consideration for people."



UBC researchers look at ways to tackle man-made underwater noise pollution



