Staphylococcal vaccine is ineffective in previously exposed individuals





Antibiotic resistance is a growing problem as dangerous pathogens learn to mutate to evade effective treatments. Staphylococcus aureus (Staphylococcus aureus; SA) is one such resistant strain, and researchers have attempted to develop effective resistant strains. vaccination For a while. Animal studies have yielded potential SA vaccine candidates, but none of these have been translatable to humans.one studywas published in Cell hosts and microorganismspointed out that the main difference between animals and humans is that the latter are naturally exposed to Staphylococcus aureusIndeed, previously infected mice failed to mount a sufficient immune response to SA vaccination, unlike infected naive mice. “Staphylococcal vaccines appear to be very easy to make because they are rarely seen in laboratory mice. Staphylococcus aureussaid Dr. Chih-Ming Tsai, lead author of the study. “However, humans are exposed to staphylococci from the first few weeks of life, and in order to coexist, staphylococci appear to have developed many strategies to override the immune response against them.” Tsai and colleagues made this finding after replicating one of the largest failed human SA vaccine trials, a phase 3 trial of the iron-regulated surface determinant protein B (IsdB) vaccine candidate. The team infected 6 mice intraperitoneally with SA one to three times a week in an attempt to achieve stable serum IsdB antibody titers. Mice were then vaccinated with the recombinant her IsdB candidate and the bacterial load and mouse mortality were assessed. The researchers found that the IsdB vaccine was highly effective against SA in naïve mice, whereas mice with two to three previous SA infections had adequate antibody responses to the vaccine candidate. did not indicate To determine why this is, researchers compared IsdB-specific antibodies generated by SA infection, antibodies generated by post-infection vaccination, and antibodies generated by vaccination alone. They noted that opsonophagocytic killing (OPK) of SA by neutrophils was more efficient in SA-vaccinated naïve mice. This observation prompted researchers to investigate antibody glycosylation. It has been shown to reduce opsonophagocytosis by blunting FcgRIII and FcgRIIb binding. After confirming that there was no difference in FcgRIIb binding between antibodies from naïve and infected mice, the researchers concluded that α2,3 sialylation of anti-IsdB antibodies was mediated through interaction with different receptors on myeloid cells. We concluded that it likely blunted opsonophagocytosis. Both SA-infected and SA-naive mice were protected when researchers vaccinated only against the protective component of the IsdB protein. The researchers concluded that “previous vaccines have failed due to false memories of the pathogen and the corresponding immune response.” A successful staphylococcal vaccine may be the most effective way to reduce the burden of infectious disease and the development of antimicrobial resistance. “Based on our new understanding of how staphylococcal vaccines have failed, our study explores new ways to overcome the underlying cause of vaccine failure: non-protective memories left by previous staphylococcal exposures. ,” said study author George Liu, M.D., Ph.D. More than 50% of human infants are exposed to SA during the first two months of life, unlike mice and other laboratory animals. This mechanistic framework to explain the failure of IsdB vaccine trials could soon lead to success Staphylococcus aureus vaccination.

