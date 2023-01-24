Health
Do UV nail dryers for gel manicure cause skin cancer?
Gel manicures are a popular option in salons because they last longer than traditional varnish manicures. but, Small lab study published Jan. 17 Nature Communications Repeated exposure to UV light from special nail dryers used for gel manicure can skin cancer This contradicts previous studies that considered dryers safe.
Say “I definitely didn’t expect these results” Dr. Maria Zivaghi, lead author of the study and postdoctoral researcher at UC San Diego with a focus on cellular and molecular medicine. “These machines are widely marketed as safe, even by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I did.”
Although people are aware that Tanning beds increase the risk of skin cancer due to prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) raysNot so with UV nail dryers, which only apply UV light to your hands and nails for a total of about 10 minutes per manicure.
One reason is that tanning beds emit both UVA and UVB radiation, whereas UV nail dryers emit only UVA radiation. Researchers have extensively investigated the effects of UVB rays on the skin, but “no studies have assessed the large-scale effects of his UVA rays from cosmetics as a potential carcinogen,” he said. Zhivagui said.
Cell samples showed DNA damage after UVA exposure
Extensive systematic research reviews published in Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology July 2020 We found no reported cases of skin cancer in people under the age of 40 with a history of gel nail polish. attached.
However, in a new study, researchers took a different approach and examined the effects of different levels of UVA exposure on different cell samples in the lab: mouse cells, human foreskin cells, and adult human skin cells. They exposed each type of cell to UVA radiation once, twice, or three times for up to 20 minutes and evaluated the cells 48 hours after her final UV exposure.
Scientists found cellular damage and cellular changes indicative of potential cancer in all samples exposed to UVA light. It can also generate high levels of reactive oxygen species. Accelerates skin aging, causes cell death and promotes cancerous tumor growth.
How to reduce the risk of skin cancer from UV nail dryers
The UC San Diego study has many limitations. This study was conducted in both human and animal cells in a laboratory setting, so the results may not translate to real-world risks for actual people. Further research will be needed to prove it, Zhivagui explains.
But I don’t know Saedi, MDA dermatologist and clinical associate professor at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, she was not involved in the study. increase. [were] case report of squamous cell carcinoma [a type of skin cancer] It developed in a person who frequently receives gel manicure. ”
people who want to lose weight risk of skin cancer You may need to limit how often you use gel nail polish, says Dr. Saedi. cancer riskShe advises her patients to try a dip powder nail polish instead.
If you still need the gel, she recommends taking extra precautions, such as applying sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher on your hands and wearing protective gloves designed to protect your skin from UV rays. I’m here. Still, the skin around her nail beds continues to be at risk from UV exposure, she says.
