Epidemic at mink farm shows bird flu can spread among mammals





A new variant of H5N1 influenza was spreading among minks.Credit: Ole Jensen/Getty Avian influenza outbreaks on mink farms in Spain provide the strongest evidence so far that H5N1 strains of influenza can spread from one infected mammal to another. H5N1 influenza outbreak described in the report of euro monitoring January 19th1occurred in American minks (Neovison VisionGenetic sequencing performed on Caral’s farm in October 2022 showed that the animals were infected with a new variant of H5N1. It contains genetic material from strains found in seagulls and genetic alterations known to enhance the ability of some animal flu. A virus that reproduces in mammals. Wendy Pearer, a virologist at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, says the new variant will put bird flu in “uncharted territory.” Researchers warn that the disease could eventually spread among people if careful precautions are not taken. jumping species Over the past year, H5N1 has been shown to have an increased ability to jump from birds to mammals. About a dozen animal species have been identified in the United States, including raccoons, foxes, seals, and grizzly bears. Why an unprecedented bird flu outbreak sweeping the world worries scientists

Hualan Chen, a virologist at the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute in China, said that until this particular outbreak, all mammalian infections could result from direct contact with virus-contaminated material. increase. For example, animals that have ingested wild bird droppings or preyed on infected animals can develop the disease. But the spread among mammals “means that this H5N1 virus of his could pose a higher risk to public health,” Chen said. In the first week of October 2022, workers at the affected mink farms noticed an increase in mink mortality from a baseline of 0.25% to 0.77% per week, with H5N1 and SARS-CoV-2 prompted testing of affected animals. virus. Animals he was H5N1 positive. Over the next few weeks, more animals became ill and the disease appeared to spread from 2-4 enclosure ‘hot spots’ where all the animals became infected and died. A worker was forced to slaughter all of his 51,986 minks on the farm. Eleven farm workers had contact with an infected mink, all of whom tested negative for H5N1. “This species may serve as a potential mixing vessel for interspecies transmission between birds, mammals and humans,” the report’s authors wrote. “There is a need to strengthen a culture of biosafety and biosecurity in this agricultural system and facilitate the implementation of ad hoc surveillance programs against influenza A virus and other zoonotic pathogens.” Spread prevention William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said the steps taken to prevent the new strain from spreading outside the farm were “vigorous, comprehensive and successful. “looks like. COVID Mink Analysis Shows Mutations Are Not Dangerous — Yet

But Puryear believes that because the new subspecies contains genetic material from seagull flu, it’s likely that at least some of its genetic changes occurred in the gulls before they entered mink farms. This means that lineages containing these mutations are probably still circulating in bird populations. If the new strain starts infecting people, health officials could probably create a vaccine quickly, and the antiviral drug Tamiflu could reduce the severity of the disease. Potential risks to wildlife are greater. Avian influenza has consistently caused high levels of morbidity and mortality among wild birds and mammals over the past year. “We just don’t know,” he says Puryear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-00201-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos