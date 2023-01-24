Health
Net zero for England and Wales by 2050 equals ‘two million years to live’ | Greenhouse gas emissions
Achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions England Studies suggest that Wales will have an additional 2 million years of life expectancy by 2050.
The UK has a legal commitment to reach net zero by 2050. Many of the proposed policies would reduce harmful environmental factors such as air pollution and encourage healthy behaviors such as diet and exercise, but researchers are unaware of what net zero will look like comprehensively. This is my first time modeling. affect health.
Implementation of the net-zero policy will lead to a “substantial reduction in the mortality rate.” According to a study published in the Lancet Planetary Health Journal.
And the combination of these policies would add at least two million years to the overall population of England. wales By 2050, researchers have found.
Dr James Milner of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who led the study, said: “These policies are not only essential for mitigating climate change, they also make us healthier.”
In this study, health benefits were measured by looking only at reduced mortality. But beyond helping to reduce mortality, evidence shows that net-zero policies can result in people getting less healthy.
As long as ventilation measures are provided in improved homes, home renovations with insulation will account for 836,000 of the 2 million years of additional life, the study suggests.
“The central role played by retrofitting homes with insulation to provide these health benefits is particularly impressive,” Milner said.
“Houses in England and Wales are less insulated than in other countries, so actions to improve home energy efficiency have proven particularly beneficial in reducing carbon footprint and improving health. It has been.
“This winter’s energy and cost of living crisis provided a long list of reasons for the UK to adopt an ambitious insulation policy. Our study adds health to that list.”
Researchers examined six net zero policies in four different sectors: power supply, transportation, housing and food. They used modeling to estimate how these policies would affect health, taking into account reduced air pollution, healthier diets, and increased physical activity.
The researchers considered two scenarios: a balanced pathway that achieves a 60% reduction in emissions by 2035, and a broader engagement pathway where behaviors change more rapidly with respect to diet and travel choices.
They measured the impact of policies on health by looking at how many more years people could live across the population.
After retrofitting homes with insulation, the second and third biggest policies to benefit health are switching to renewable energy to power homes and reducing red meat consumption. As a result, life expectancy increased by 657,000 and 412,000 years respectively.
Replacing driving with walking or biking has added 125,000 years of life, and switching to renewable energy has added 46,000 years of life. Switching to renewable energy for transportation has increased lifespans by 30,000 years.
A balanced pathway allowed the entire population of England and Wales to live an additional 2 million years. The health benefits are even greater under a broad range of pathways of involvement, adding about 2.5 million years of life expectancy in total to 2050.
“The health benefits will be even greater if we move more quickly towards adopting greener diets and more aggressive travel methods,” Milner said.
The researchers noted some limitations of their study. But they also said the results likely underestimated the health benefits of the net-zero policy.
The reason, they explained, was that all potential health benefits could not be modeled. For example, reducing air pollution from agriculture and reducing nitrogen dioxide pollution from transportation.
The researchers also failed to capture the benefits of other countries implementing net-zero policies for the populations of England and Wales. This could reduce air pollution from continental Europe, for example.
Writing to the Lancet Planet health “Achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions is likely to bring substantial benefits to public health in England and Wales, and cumulative net benefits could be realized more quickly, particularly in the physical environment. larger in response to pathways with more ambitious changes in activity and diet.”
