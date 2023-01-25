Ants can sniff out cancer





Ants don’t have noses. Thanks to the abundance of olfactory receptors on their antennae, insects have an incredible sense of smell, which they can use to detect tumors. Cancerous tumors release characteristic chemicals called volatile organic compounds. This chemical is often found in bodily fluids such as sweat and urine, as well as in breath vapors.ants can sniff out those compounds According to a new study published in urinary Proceedings of the Royal Society BInsects may one day be used as cheaper, non-invasive insects Cancer detection methodsays the study authors. “It’s an exciting direction,” says Devasit Saha, a biomedical engineer who experimented with cancer-detecting locusts at Michigan State University and was not involved in the new research. He adds that exploiting insect biology is a “new and very powerful approach for detecting disease.” Baptiste Piqueret, an animal behaviorist at the Sorbonne Paris Nord University and lead author of the study, already knew that ants can detect volatile organic compounds wafting from cancer cells.he previously discovered he could train ant seeds formkavska To distinguish between cancer cells and healthy cells grown in culture. Now he’s taking his research a step further by using real tumors. Piqueré and his team started by transplanting human breast cancer tumors into mice and growing them. This is a technique called xenotransplantation. Urine was then collected from both tumor-bearing and healthy mice. By placing a drop of sugar water in front of the urine of cancer animals, the research team trained ants to associate the smell of the tumor with the reward. When the team removed the sugar water, the insects were searching for sweet treats, so they stayed around the pee of cancerous mice about 20% longer than healthy mice. It took about 10 minutes total for three training sessions to establish the ant smell association.it is considerably faster than Training a dog that smells like cancerFor example, this can take about 6 months. “This is something we didn’t expect. We didn’t expect it to show up so quickly,” he says Piqueret. Globally, cancer is about 1 in 6 deaths, is the leading cause of mortality. Early detection is a key factor for successful treatment, but current screening methods may be invasive or inaccessible due to cost. While the potential for early detection tools using ants is intriguing, Piquerre stresses that the study is only a proof of concept. Compared to the highly controlled laboratory environment with mouse subjects, real patients introduce many variables, such as age, gender and diet, that can influence the outcome. And the tumors detected in the new study were proportionately larger in mice. Use it to expand your research. On the other hand, Piqueré said that for science, we don’t have to worry about the day when ants crawl all over our bodies. In the future, if Ali were employed as a cancer detector, patients would provide urine samples, which Ali would be able to analyze in another lab.

