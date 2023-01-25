Sudbury News: Reducing the risk of dementia

Public Health Canada says there are actions Canadians can take to reduce risk dementia.

The Lancet Commission 2020 report estimates that there are 12 modifiable risk factors that account for 40% of dementia cases worldwide.

“We are about half a million people diagnosed with and living with Alzheimer’s and dementia,” said science writer and broadcaster Jay Ingram.

“But those numbers will go up as baby boomers get older and become more susceptible at age 65 and 70.”

For the second year in a row, Ingram has been hired as a spokesperson for the health agency. He said he is researching the issue and that this is something people need to take seriously.

“The majority of all dementias, and some, is Alzheimer’s disease,” he said.

“Alzheimer’s disease accounts for about 70-75% of the population, but there are others. Clearly this is an important issue going forward, as there is currently no cure.”

At one point, the disease could only be diagnosed after death, but Ingram said advances in science were being made.

He said there is no cure for dementia, but there are risk factors people can focus on to help alleviate some of the problems and symptoms they may face.

Ingram said the focus will be on “common sense” steps that everyone can take.

“Don’t smoke. Smoking is a particular risk for dementia,” he said.

“There were some new things about alcohol. Basically, until the numbers really settled down, I figured I’d try not to overdo it, and figure out how to alternate drinking if I’m drinking more than two drinks a day.” Beer with non-alcoholic beer.It’s very important to stay healthy, and it’s important to stay socially connected as you get older.”

Hearing loss is one of the biggest risks, Ingram says, and hearing aids can help combat social isolation.

“The more you stimulate the brain, the better,” he said.

Even if reducing risk only delays the onset of dementia, adding five or 10 years would improve quality of life and reduce the burden on the healthcare system, Ingram said.

“It’s an incredibly stressful job, and if doing this reduces the burden on caregivers, there are benefits across the board,” he said.

Northeastern Ontario has recently seen the largest epidemic of dementia in Alzheimer’s Association.

44% increase

Sucent. Marie/Algoma’s chapter reports his 44% increase in referrals since moving to a new location in 2021.

“The pandemic is having a wide-ranging impact on people with dementia due to social isolation such as depression and lack of access to services such as adult programs,” spokeswoman Terry Caporossi said.

“And it is our role to ensure that these services are delivered as a continuum of care.”

Caporossi said he sees people worrying about their cognitive health. He echoes Ingram’s message to stay socially active, get good sleep, and maintain a healthy diet to reduce some risks.

“I think there is an opportunity to get involved in support and services through the Alzheimer’s Association … we all offer a variety of services that can help people with dementia and their caregivers,” he said. .

“The easiest thing, and sometimes the hardest thing, is to make the first phone call. Here in Sault Ste.

Although January is Alzheimer’s month, he said they are trying to promote services year-round.

“We need to be able to meet these needs. For example, we need additional funding to support the services we provide across the country, and it will be important to keep up with demand,” he said. .

“We need to be prepared for this (influx). If we are not prepared, it will definitely cost our healthcare system a lot of money. I think it’s an important part: education and training for people with dementia and their care partners.”