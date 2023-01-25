A single neural network could link a variety of major psychiatric disorders





Researchers identified specific trans-diagnostic networks common to patients with mental illness, according to findings published in . natural human behavior. According to the study authors, nearly 85% of the studies performed to evaluate this trans-diagnostic network show a reduction in gray matter. Based on this finding, it was thought that gray matter reduction had a causal relationship with psychiatric disorders such as depression and schizophrenia. “Traditionally, neurology and psychiatry have had different diagnostic strategies,” says co-author and medical director of transcranial magnetic stimulation at the Brigham Brain Circuit Treatment Center and associate psychiatrist in the hospital’s psychiatric department. said Joseph J. Taylor, M.D., Ph.D. in a press release. “Neurology asks, ‘Where are the lesions? And the psychiatrist asks, “What are your symptoms?” We now have the tools to explore the “where” question of mental illness. “ Nearly 1 in 5 adults in the United States has been diagnosed with a mental illness, and approximately 50% of those also meet the criteria for a secondary mental illness. The anterior cingulate gyrus and insula are brain regions known to be associated with psychiatric disorders. In a recent study, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, part of the Mass General Brigham Health Care System, hypothesized that many mental illnesses are caused by neurobiological causes. Structural brain data from 15,000 individuals not diagnosed with a mental illness and brains of patients diagnosed with a mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and anxiety. Compared to structural data, the researchers examined differences in brain networks in patients. We use four existing neurological and psychiatric datasets. The researchers then used the human connectome to test whether the presence of gray matter maps a common brain transdiagnostic network in different subsets of psychotic patients. In this analysis, they found that the trans diagnostic network is associated with psychiatric disorders. In a secondary analysis, the team explored brain network data for all psychiatric disorders simultaneously. The results supported the findings of the first analysis, showing associations between networks and multiple psychiatric disorders. Another analysis looked at brain scans of 194 veterans with a psychiatric diagnosis. Based on this assessment, the researchers concluded that lesion-induced damage to the trans-diagnostic network was also correlated with increased likelihood of multiple psychiatric disorders. Evidence from these studies has led researchers to believe that the posterior parietal cortex may be a node linked to the trans-diagnostic network. Certain researchers plan to use transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) to modify the network and target the posterior parietal region. The team has identified a number of follow-up studies on the horizon based on the promising results of this study. “Psychiatric disorders are brain disorders, and we’re just beginning to have the tools to study and modulate the circuitry that underlies them,” Taylor said in a press release. These diseases may have more in common than we thought.” reference Brigham and Women’s Hospital. A common brain network for mental illness has been discovered. news release. January 12, 2023. Accessed January 19, 2023. https://www.brighamandwomens.org/

