Health
9 Best Foods for High Blood Pressure (And 6 Worst Foods)
6. Yogurt
Eating yogurt regularly can lower blood pressure by about 7 points, according to a 2021 study study Published in International Dairy Journal“Dairy products are a great source of nutrients such as calcium, potassium and magnesium,” says Chris Etherton. All of these have been shown to help lower blood pressure.
Many yogurts are rich in probiotics, which are good bacteria that also help control blood pressure.His 2014 review published in the journal high blood pressure We concluded that regular consumption of probiotics reduced systolic blood pressure (top numbers) by about 3.6 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure (bottom numbers) by about 2.4 mmHg. Full-fat yogurt is fine if you like the taste: According to research It does not raise blood pressure any more than low-fat or fat-free versions.
7. Beats
A 2021 Danish study published in European Journal of Epidemiology People who ate the most nitrate-rich vegetables, such as beets and leafy greens, had an average of about 2.6 points lower systolic blood pressure than those who ate the least of these foods.
8. Fatty fish
Fish such as tuna, salmon and mackerel are all rich in healthy fats known as omega-3 fatty acids that have been shown to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. But it may also help improve blood pressure in an indirect way, says Vadiveloo. Eating it can also have a positive effect on your blood pressure,” she explains.
A 2022 study published in American Heart Association Journal People who consumed two to three grams of the two omega-3 fatty acids, DHA and EPA, had about a two-point drop in blood pressure compared to those who did not.
9. Whole Grains
“They’re a rich source of magnesium, especially when compared to white bread,” says Vadiveloo. A 2020 Japanese study published in the journal nutrients People who ate a lot of whole grains were about 60% less likely to have high blood pressure over three years than those who didn’t.
6 foods to avoid for high blood pressure
1. Restaurant food
About 70% of the sodium we consume comes from packaged or restaurant foods, according to the CDC. “I just saw a patient going to a restaurant on a day with high blood pressure and ordering takeout, like Chinese food,” he says. Your best bet is to limit eating out as much as possible. If so, ask if you can see the nutrition facts (including sodium).
you can also ask not to add salt For your meal. “You may want to order sauces on the side to cut down on salt,” advises Goldberg. . All of these tend to be cooked in a way that is low in sodium.
2. Cheese
It may seem like a healthy snack because it’s packed with blood pressure-lowering calcium, but many types of cheese are loaded with salt, says Chris Etherton. She recommends sticking to low-sodium cheeses like Swiss cheese and fresh mozzarella.
3. Condiments
Ketchup, soy sauce, bottled salad dressings, bottled salsa, and mustard can all be high in sodium. Look for a reduced-salt version, or opt for lemon juice or vinegar for added flavor, Ruffin advises.
4. Canned beans (no washing)
The beans themselves are good for the heart and help lower blood pressure, but canned varieties usually contain salt. to reduce the salt content.Cut Sodium To The Max 40 percentbut does not contain other heart-healthy vitamins and minerals.
5. Baked goods
Bread and rolls are number one on the list of top sources of sodium, according to the CDC. A slice of bread typically contains only 100 to 200 mg of sodium, but eating a lot of bread (many of us do) can add salt. Try to avoid baked goods as much as possible. For example, eat oatmeal instead of toast for breakfast and avoid rolls for dinner. Opt for brown rice or quinoa instead.
6. Alcohol
A 2019 study published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology Of the more than 17,000 American adults, moderate drinking — defined as 7 to 13 drinks per week — more than doubled the risk of developing high blood pressure. “Alcohol is toxic to the heart and can weaken the heart muscle,” explains Goldberg. It can also raise blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aarp.org/health/healthy-living/info-2023/best-and-worst-foods-for-high-blood-pressure.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 9 Best Foods for High Blood Pressure (And 6 Worst Foods)
- Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford are downsizing their Hollywood ownership
- He’s Back – Breakout Game from Post leads to Sweep of Irish
- CHI docs say it’s worth getting a COVID vaccine despite evolving mutations
- WaterWorld entertainer hospitalized after fiery waterfall
- DOJ sues Google for advertising sovereignty, wants company split
- Traffic Pollution May Decrease Job Performance: Study
- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Santiago del Estero, Argentina
- Mahfud MD pointed out that the new Penal Code is not intended to protect Jokowi
- NATO should not let Erdogan delay its expansion
- Hollywood Reporter celebrates Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh as the first person in the category to ‘identify as Asian’
- Lakshya Sen’s cousin Aryan hopes to make it big in fencing | More sports news