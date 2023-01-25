Mosaic RBD nanoparticles provide 100% protection against SARS-CoV-2 in animal models

Repeated zoonotic spillovers of α- and β-coronavirus (CoV) has significantly increased morbidity and mortality worldwide. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) spillovers may originate from bats or pangolins. This highly contagious virus has caused the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, claiming more than 6.64 million lives worldwide.

Background

SARS-CoV-2 contains a spike (S) protein composed of two subunits, S1 and S2. The S1 subunit binds to the host angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor, and the S2 subunit promotes membrane fusion to establish viral infection. Therefore, the S protein is the primary target. Neutralizing antibody (nAbs).

The S1 subunit contains a receptor binding domain (RBD) and an N-terminal domain (NTD), and two S1 subdomains (SD1 and SD2). The RBD domain is responsible for more than 90% of her neutralizing activity elucidated from studies of convalescent COVID-19 patients and vaccinated individuals. Interestingly, we observed that RBD monomers, dimers and trimers elicit strong Ab responses. Furthermore, self-assembled multivalent RBD nanoparticles showed significant immune response induction.

The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants has been driven by reduced immunity, immune evasion, and increased infectivity. Some variants, such as Delta and Omicron strains, are not vulnerable to antibodies against RBD. However, after his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a decline in infection rates and greater severity was noted.

Immunological imprinting against strain-specific antigens can lead to overspecialization of immunodominant B cells to a limited extent. However, heterologous RBDs on nanoparticles were advantageous over cross-reactive B cells, especially when inducing a broader Ab response. Nevertheless, a major drawback of the mosaic nanoparticle platform is its reliance on stochastic assembly, which uses a mixture of antigen fusion tags to assemble mosaic nanoparticles. Simultaneous display of heterologous RBDs in large-scale production is very difficult because it is difficult to distribute antigens uniformly on nanoparticles.

new research

Recent PNAS A journal study attempted to address the above shortcomings and developed a new strategy involving proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) self-assembling scaffolds. This technique allows the development of nanoparticles containing homogeneously incorporated heterotypic antigens.

PCNA is a protein that folds DNA as a processivity factor. hyperthermophilic archaea, namely Saccharolobus solfataricus possesses the heterotrimeric PCNA chosen as a scaffold with three subunits (PCNA1, PCNA2, and PCNA3).

Despite low sequence similarity, the PCNA subunits have similar structures, contain approximately 250 amino acids, and are arranged consecutively. PCNA1 and PCNA2 bind and recruit PCNA3 to form a heterotrimer with dissociation constants in the micromolar to nanomolar range.

In the current study, six RBD-SD1s derived from α- and β-coronaviruses associated with zoonotic diseases were selected. These heterologous RBD-SD1s are fused at the ends of PCNA1, PCNA2 and PCNA3 and self-assemble in the correct order to form 6RBD-np. Characterization of 6RBD-np revealed a ring-shaped disc structure with six protruding RBD-SD1. The nanoparticle structure resembled a gemstone with a crown of ~40 nm.

β-CoV, hCoV HKU1, SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV share a five-stranded antiparallel β-sheet and an extended loop of receptor-binding motifs, whereas α-CoV, hCoV 229E and NL63 share a β-sandwich of three-stranded β-sheets. Upon superimposition, the six RBD structures share a central β-sheet and differ in the arrangement of extended loops.

Investigation result

Based on the antigenic properties, we found that the six heterologous antigens were evenly distributed in 6RBD-np. This finding highlighted the advantages of using his PCNA subunits for the development of mosaic multivalent antigens compared to previously used stochastic assembly platforms.

Notably, BALB/c mice that received 6RBD-np showed increased Ab titer levels for each antigen in serum after boosting. hACE2 transgenic mice exhibited protective immune responses against wild-type (WT) SARS-CoV-2 and Delta challenge after booster vaccination with 6RBD-np. Importantly, this treatment group showed only 100% survival among the antigen groups.

fake virusBased and authentic virus-based neutralization assays showed that 6RBD-np induced significantly higher nAb titers, indicating that it has a broad serum neutralizing capacity. In challenged sera, both the S-PCNA1 and 6RBD-np groups showed significant Ab titers against SARS-CoV- and SARS-CoV-2-derived RBDs.

The 6RBD-np group showed high titers against the RBD of hCoV HKU1 and MERS, whereas the S-2P and 6RBD-np groups showed high titers against 229E and NL63. High levels of Abs in the S-2P group against 229E and NL63 RBD were found only in WT challenge, thus aptly demonstrating the importance of antigen size. This is because S-2P and 6RBD-np were among the largest size antigens studied.

Conclusion

The newly developed mosaic 6RBD-np has five β-CoV RBDs and an α-CoV RBD that induces a potent Ab response in serum against the RBDs of not only α- and β-CoV but also the hCoV NL63 RBD . Importantly, 6RBD-np also showed significant potency against bat CoV RaTG13 and Omicron (BA.1) variants. The current study reveals that 6RBD-np plays an important role in achieving broad-spectrum immunity based on conformationally conserved epitopes.