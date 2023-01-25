Study: New VR Perceptual Chamber Reduces Anxiety in People with Intellectual Disabilities





A new VR program with interactive visual, auditory, and haptic experiences has helped improve outcomes for adults with neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and intellectual disability. It is based on the latest research touted as the first such, conducted by researchers from the University of Western Sydney and the University of Wollongong, The Disability Trust and tech company Devika. findings A five-month pilot study evaluated the feasibility and benefits of using Devika’s Evenness VR Sensory Space technology as an intervention tool among 31 adults with various neurodevelopmental disorders and their caregivers. I was.this is findings It was published in the Nature Scientific Reports Journal. Based on users’ pre-scores and post-scores, the technology helped reduce anxiety, and reduced depressive symptoms, especially in participants with depression. With frequent use, sensory processing also improved. The survey found that most participants preferred a VR sensory chamber with a “superior” visual and auditory experience, but those who preferred a haptic experience still preferred a physical sensory room experience. Based on interviews, users rated VR programs highly for their portability and ease of use during the pandemic. They also found the technology to be good value for money, as it is cheaper than traditional physical sensory spaces. Additionally, participants suggested changing or removing the headset and adopting a wireless version of the VR system. A built-in measure of user anxiety. Technology that adapts to user interests. why it matters In a research report, WSU highlighted the potential of VR to facilitate the implementation of sensory chambers as an effective intervention tool for people with neurodevelopmental disorders. As VR emerges as a supportive tool for many health and wellness activities, researchers emphasized the importance of evaluating its uses and benefits, which were largely unexplored in previous studies. “Our findings indicate that VR technology may provide a promising avenue for delivering sensory interventions and effective calming tools, with the most prominent user-reported A key benefit is reduced anxiety,” says Dr. Dr. Caroline Mills, WSU School of Health Sciences and Translational Health Research Institute, said: “Given the exploratory nature of this study, we are looking to develop more resources so that we can better understand the benefits and use the program in a real-world environment to support those who need it. Seeking robust future study design. WSU first author added. market snapshot Two Japanese companies recently signed a multi-million dollar deal to develop VR-based digital treatments for mental health disorders. VR company Jolly Good and its partners Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is working to expand the use of social skills training VR in the treatment of mental disorders in Japan. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and BehaVR in the US We are working together to develop prescription DTx to treat major mental health disorders. On the other hand, another recent study from New Zealand found that oVRcome An effective app for relieving symptoms of common phobias.

