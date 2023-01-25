Who will benefit most from a liquid biopsy cancer screening test?





The studies featured in this summary were research plaza As a preprint, it has not yet been peer-reviewed. important point A risk-stratified approach using blood-based liquid biopsy testing for early cancer detection may help identify individuals who would benefit most. It is important to understand the risk/benefit balance of using these tests. positive predictive value They were identified in a study evaluating two promising multiple cancer screening tests, Grail’s Galleri and Thrive’s DETECT-A. Why this matters The development and use of non-invasive multi-cancer liquid biopsy tests for early detection of cancer may offer health professionals longer opportunities to detect and treat cancer earlier. .

However, it is important to know which patients are at high risk for cancer and who may benefit most from these tests, as false-positive results are possible. research design Using data from the UK Biobank study and cancer incidence data in the US population, researchers weighed individuals’ genetic and non-genetic profiles to estimate future cancer risk. .

The team identified the top 10 incidence cancer types in women and men from a large, publicly available genome-wide association study.

The final analysis included 160,586 female and 144,718 male participants aged 40–73 years of Caucasian British ancestry, and 7,115 female and 7,571 male cancer cases. rice field.

The polygenic risk score was divided into bladder, breast, colorectal, endometrial, renal, lung, melanoma, non-hodgkin lymphomaovaries, pancreas, and prostate cancer type.

The researchers also took into account two important lifestyle-related exposures: smoking and BMI.

We then calculated and evaluated the performance of the pan-cancer risk score using standardized hazard ratios of instantaneous risk and area under the curve (AUC). Main results The pan-cancer risk score was associated with the risk of developing at least one cancer during the women’s follow-up period (hazard ratio [HR]1.39) and males (HR, 1.41).

Combining age, cancer-specific polygenic risk score, and influence of traditional risk factors, the researchers identified a high level of multicancer risk stratification across multiple cancer types.

Researchers found the benefit of combining cancer-specific polygenic risk scores and traditional risk factors into predictive models when comparing 1-year and 10-year trajectories across different ages and risk strata. , 0.60) versus polygenic risk score-only model (female AUC, 0.58; male AUC, 0.58) and risk factor-only model (female AUC, 0.55; male AUC, 0.57).

The combined model revealed a mean 1-year overall absolute cancer risk of 2.63% in the high-risk group (top 10th percentile) and 0.74% in the low-risk group (bottom 10th percentile). This is almost a 4x increase.

However, risk factor-only models provided less risk stratification between high and low risk groups, 2.34% vs. 1.13%, a two-fold increase.

Predictive positive predictive values ​​for multi-cancer liquid biopsy tests also varied with individual pan-cancer risk scores and diagnostic accuracy of specific liquid biopsy tests. Limitations The researchers assumed that the reported sensitivity and specificity of the test would be applicable to all ages, genders, and risk groups.

Researchers have included a limited set of risk factors in a risk prediction model for multiple cancers. Disclosure This work was supported by the National Human Genome Research Institute, the National Cancer Institute, Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Foundation for Medical Research, the Gray Foundation, and the Commonwealth Foundation. This is a summary of the preprint research study “Potential Usefulness of Risk Stratification by Liquid Biopsy for Multiple Cancer Screening.” This study has not been peer-reviewed.full text You can find it at researchsquare.com. Follow Medscape for more information. Facebook, twitter, Instagram, YoutubeWhen LinkedIn.

