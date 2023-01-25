20-Year Study Finds Cancer Mortality Is Rising Among People With Type 2 Diabetes





A study evaluating mortality risk over a 20-year period suggests that cancer risk may quickly dismiss cardiovascular disease as a major health concern for people with cardiovascular disease. type 2 diabetes. Using data from more than 130,000 individuals with a median follow-up of more than 8 years, the results of this study show that from 1998 to 2018, all-cause mortality decreased in all age groups with type 2 diabetes. is showing. Mortality from pancreatic, liver, and lung cancers at all ages, with a steady increase in mortality from colorectal cancer at most ages, breast cancer at younger ages, and prostate and endometrial cancers at older ages tend to. “Cardiovascular disease prevention is and remains a top priority for people with diabetes. Our results show that cancer has overtaken cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death in people with type 2 diabetes. We challenge this view by showing that it is possible,” the researchers wrote. “Therefore, cancer prevention strategies should give at least as much attention to cardiovascular disease prevention, especially to the elderly and to some cancers, such as liver, colorectal, and pancreatic cancer. It’s worth it.” This research EPIC Research Analysis People with type 2 diabetes were found to have an increased risk of advanced-stage cancer at diagnosis. The current study, led by his Dr. Suping Ling at the University of Leicester Leicester Diabetes Research Center and funded by Hope Against Cancer, looks at how cancer mortality has changed in people with type 2 diabetes. It was started with the specific purpose of evaluating We also discuss how this risk compares to the general population. With this in mind, the researchers designed the current research effort as an analysis of data from the Clinical Practice Research Datalink recorded from January 1, 1998 to November 30, 2018, to identify all causes. , all cancers, and cancer-specific mortality trends were estimated. Percentages according to age, sex, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, obesity and smoking status. From the Clinical Practice Research Datalink, investigators performed a search to identify individuals over the age of 35 with a first-time diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. For analysis purposes, researchers used Poisson regression to calculate mortality by age and calendar year, and joinpoint regression to assess trends in each outcome of interest. Analysis showed that all-cause mortality decreased at all ages during the study period. Examination of cancer-related mortality suggested a reduction in mortality at age 55 (AAPC, -1.4% [95% CI, -1.5 to -1.3]) and age 65 (AAPC, -0.2%) [95% CI, -0.3 to -0.1]), but increased at age 75 (AAPC, 1.2%) [95% CI 0.8 to 1.6]) and age 85 (AAPC 1.6%) [95% CI, 1.5 to 1.7]). Upon further analysis, women were observed to have an increased AAPC compared to men (1.5% vs 0.5%), and were more likely to be the least deprived compared to those considered most deprived (1.5% vs 0.5%). 1.0%), and among those with more morbid obesity than them. Normal weight counterparts (5.8% vs 0.7%). Further analysis also showed that increased mortality from cancer was observed in people of Caucasian ethnicity and former/current smokers, whereas researchers found a decreasing trend in other ethnic groups and nonsmokers. noted that it was observed Widening disparities due to smoking status. When stratified by cancer type, pancreatic, liver, and lung cancers at all ages, colorectal cancer at most ages, breast cancer at younger ages, and prostate and endometrial cancers at older ages. Mortality showed a steady upward trend. The researchers drew attention to additional results of interest. Specifically, the risk of dying from colorectal, pancreatic, liver, and endometrial cancers in patients with type 2 diabetes was more than 1.5-fold increased compared to the general population, which was consistent with the study period. was clear through “Our findings highlight the increasing cancer burden of people with type 2 diabetes, especially the elderly, especially colorectal, pancreatic, liver and endometrial cancers. For cancer, it underscores the need to prioritize cancer prevention, research, early detection and management in this population: Mortality among patients with type 2 diabetes was substantially higher than in the general population,” the researchers concluded. attached. This studyInequalities in cancer mortality trends among people with type 2 diabetes: a 20-year population-based study in the United Kingdomwas published in Diabetes.

