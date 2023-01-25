Health
Study suggests cortical hemorrhage in fetal brain may be linked to COVID-19
In a recent study published in brainresearchers evaluated the effects of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection on fetal brain health.
Background
Previous studies have shown that maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection and immune responses increase the risk of alterations in fetal brain development, fetal death, growth restriction, and serious medical conditions such as intraventricular hemorrhage and pneumonia. has been reported. It has been reported that SARS-CoV-2 can infect developing human neurons within brain organoids. However, a contrasting finding of higher SARS-CoV-2 presence in the choroid plexus of organoids has also been reported.
About research
In the current study, researchers evaluated the effects of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on fetal brain tissue.
This study was conducted in the United Kingdom (UK) between July 2020 and mid-April 2022, and human fetal tissue between 9.0 and 21.0 pcw (post-conception weeks) was obtained from HDBR (Human Developmental Biology Resource) . In addition, lung specimens were obtained from SARS-CoV-2 positive individuals. Immunofluorescence and immunohistochemical analyzes were performed and immunostained sections were analyzed using confocal microscopy.
Furthermore, ISH (on site hybridization) analysis was performed using SARS-CoV-2 ribonucleic acid (RNA). Bleeding was quantified based on the number and size of erythrocyte clusters within the tissue. The team counted the number of hemorrhagic specimens associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection cases as https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/ website.
To assess the chronicity of bleeding, we examined the presence of ferric deposits after RBC lysis by Prussian blue staining. The team then examined the number of cleaved caspase-3+ cells to determine whether old or recent bleeding was associated with increased cell death within cortical tissue. -2 Spike (S) protein expression was investigated in placental, amniotic, and umbilical cord cells.
result
A total of 661 specimens were obtained at 21.0 months, mostly due to elective termination with no documented abnormalities. There were 62 chromosomal trisomy specimens (44 each of trisomy 21, trisomy 18, trisomy 16, trisomy 13, triploid, 12 specimens, 1 specimen, 1 specimen, and 3 specimens). ).
Of the 661 fetal brain specimens, cortical hemorrhages were observed in 26 specimens. Among 300 randomly selected specimens from 4,917 specimens procured from the Human Developmental Biology resource between September 1999 and December 2019, only two similar cases with cortical hemorrhages were found. Observed. Therefore, the number of fetal specimens with cortical hemorrhages observed in our study was unusual.
Of the 26 hemorrhagic specimens tested, 25 normal specimens were obtained from elective abortions and 1 specimen was trisomy 21. The presence of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in early and late fetal brains associated with cortical hemorrhages. SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) expression was sparse in cortical microtubule-associated protein 2 (MAP2)-positive and HuC/D-positive neurons and nestin- and Hopx (a homeodomain-only protein)-positive radial glia. Sox2 (sex-determining region Y-box 2)-positive ventricular and subventricular zone progenitors.
On the contrary, SARS-CoV-2 S was abundant within the choroid plexus in cortical hemorrhagic specimens. Furthermore, SARS-CoV-2 was sparsely present in placenta, umbilical cord and amniotic tissues, indicating the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in maternal and fetal tissues. Cortical hemorrhages were associated with decreased vascular integrity and increased immune cell infiltration in the fetal brain.
The average surface area of RBC clusters was 0.02 mm2 0.05mm2 The surface area of the largest cluster is 1.3 mm, among non-hemorrhagic and hemorrhagic specimens, respectively.2In cortical regions of hemorrhagic specimens, vessels located proximal to erythrocyte clusters showed significantly lower expression of claudin-5 compared to vessels located far from erythrocyte clusters.
Hemorrhagic specimens were collected during the highest number of COVID-19 cases. The gestational stage of haemorrhagic specimens varied between 8.0 and 22 pcw, with most specimens (58%) obtained between 12.0 and 14.0 pcw. Hemorrhagic specimens containing more red blood cell clusters and no cells stained with Prussian blue staining (indicating recent bleeding) had the fewest number of stained areas (indicating old bleeding), indicating that the specimen was bleeding. indicates that it may indicate a different point in time than the appearance of . .
Recent bleeding was commonly observed in younger specimens (12.0–14.0 pcw) compared to older specimens (19.0–21.0 pcw). There was no statistically significant increase in caspase-3+ cells or cortical wall thickness among specimens with recent or old hemorrhage compared with non-hemorrhagic specimens.
Elevated angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) expression was observed in the choroid plexus epithelium, and significant SARS-CoV-2 S and nucleocapsid (N) protein expression was observed in all five hemorrhagic specimens comprising the choroid plexus. (2.5 times above background). immunostaining), compared to non-bleeding specimens in aquaporin 1-positive cells. Low SARS-CoV-2 S expression was observed in one non-hemorrhagic specimen of the choroid plexus.
Overall, the study results showed that SARS-CoV-2 infection can affect the fetal brain in early pregnancy. Compared to non-hemorrhagic specimens, those with cortical hemorrhages contained a significantly larger surface area of erythrocyte clusters, significantly more erythrocyte clusters per square millimeter of fetal tissue, and the surface area of cortical tissue containing erythrocyte clusters. significantly increased. Further studies need to be conducted to assess the neurodevelopmental sequelae of COVID-19.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230125/Study-suggests-cortical-hemorrhage-in-fetal-brain-may-be-associated-with-COVID-19.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study suggests cortical hemorrhage in fetal brain may be linked to COVID-19
- Marcos asks Foreign Minister to hold talks with China on maritime disputes
- 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California. The epicenter is off the coast of Los Angeles
- 20-Year Study Finds Cancer Mortality Is Rising Among People With Type 2 Diabetes
- New episode of BBC documentary claims Modi hugely controversial, his new India in religious turmoil
- The United States is about to approve the sending of Abrams tanks to Ukraine
- SIUE Women’s Tennis shares accolades as top preseason OVC pick
- Microsoft outage: Users are having issues with Teams, Outlook, and Xbox
- Why didn’t Ohio State Football land a starting offensive tackle in the transfer portal? Hey Nathan
- Russian agents conducting Cold War-style defections talk to CNN
- Sean OMalley refused entry to restaurant for violating dress code
- Gill impresses Indian cricket captain Rohit