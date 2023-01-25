Health
Obesity in adulthood is associated with increased risk of frailty later in life
both general abdominal obesity Middle-aged and older age is associated with an increased risk of physical frailty in older adults, according to new findings.
Researchers suggest that frailty is often misidentified as a purely debilitating disorder, highlighting the importance of maintaining an adequate weight throughout adulthood to minimize risk. I’m here.
“In a context of rapidly aging populations and an increasing prevalence of obesity, there is evidence to recognize a subgroup of older adults who are ‘fat and frail’, as opposed to simply viewing frailty as a debilitating disorder. It’s on the rise,” said lead author Shreeshti Uchai, EPH University of Oslo, Department of Nutrition. “…underscores the importance of regularly assessing and maintaining optimal BMI and WC throughout adulthood to reduce the risk of frailty in later life.”
Frailty is often characterized by at least 3 of the following 5 criteria, 1-2 pre-frailty: unintentional weight loss, fatigue, decreased grip strength, slow walking speed, and physical activity. decrease in level. Frailty is associated with vulnerability to falls, disability, poor quality of life, hospitalization and death.
The researchers noted growing evidence that obese older adults may be at increased risk, as obesity causes age-related declines in muscle strength, aerobic capacity, and physical function. However, few studies have tracked weight change and risk of frailty over time.
Using the population-based Tromsø study, researchers aimed to determine whether the general (body mass index) [BMI]) and abdominal (waist circumference) obesity separately or together may affect the risk of pre-frailty/frailty. It consists of 7 survey waves of 45,000 residents aged 25 to 99 who were surveyed. The current study used data from Wave 4 (1994-1995) to Wave 7 (2015-2016).
Their final analysis included 4,509 individuals aged 45 years or older, with a mean baseline age of 51 years and a mean follow-up of 21 years. Researchers classified BMI <18.5 as underweight, 18.5 to 24.9 as normal, 25 to 29.9 as overweight, and obesity as 30 and above.
Furthermore, waist circumference was categorized as normal (<94 cm for men, <80 cm for women), moderately high (95-102 cm for men, 81-88 cm for women), and high (>102 cm for men, >80 cm for women). Female 88cm)
Data from 2015 to 2016 showed that 28% of participants were pre-frail, 1% were frail and 70.5% were strong. Overall, about 51% of strong people and 55% of those classified as pre-frail were women, according to the data.
Participants in both the strong and pre-frailty/frailty groups were shown to wait and increase their waistline during the monitoring period, whereas the strong group returned to normal BMI and waistline at the beginning of the monitoring period. A higher percentage of participants with
Potentially influencing factors such as alcohol intake and smoking, educational attainment, marital status, social support, and physical activity levels differed significantly between the strong and pre-frailty/frailty groups, and the researchers accounted for these in their analyses. Did.
They found that obese individuals assessed by BMI alone in 1994 were approximately 2.5 times more likely to be pre-frailty/frail at the end of the monitoring period than those with normal BMI. On the other hand, those with moderately high or high waist circumferences from the start were 57% and twice as likely to be pre-frail/frail, respectively, than those with normal waistlines.
The researchers also found that those who started out with a normal BMI but had a moderately high waist circumference, or who were overweight but had a normal waistline, were pre-frail/frail at the end of the monitoring period. However, individuals who were obese and had moderately high waist circumferences at the start of the monitoring period were more likely to be pre-frail/frail.
The likelihood of pre-frailty/frailty was higher among those who gained weight or had an enlarged waistline than among those whose weight and waistline remained the same.
the study, “Body Mass Index, Waist Circumference, and Pre-Frailty/Frailty: The Tromsø Study 1994–2016was published in BMJ Open.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hcplive.com/view/obesity-in-adulthood-linked-to-increased-frailty-risk-in-later-life
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Obesity in adulthood is associated with increased risk of frailty later in life
- No support for Swedish candidacy for NATO due to provocations
- Barry managed to double for two Isle of Wight teams
- COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations
- Efficacy of Clarithromycin vs. Levofoxacin-Based Regimens in Treating H.pylori in Treatment-naïve Patients After Antibiotic Misuse Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Should I be worried about gel nail polish safety?
- Women’s hockey beats Syracuse 5-3
- Study suggests cortical hemorrhage in fetal brain may be linked to COVID-19
- Marcos asks Foreign Minister to hold talks with China on maritime disputes
- 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California. The epicenter is off the coast of Los Angeles
- 20-Year Study Finds Cancer Mortality Is Rising Among People With Type 2 Diabetes
- New episode of BBC documentary claims Modi hugely controversial, his new India in religious turmoil