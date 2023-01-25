Janssen and global partners halt HIV vaccine research, say regimen ineffective





Johnson & Johnson’s Investigating HIV Vaccine Regimen Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies Was Not Effective at Prevention HIV infection Compared to placebo, the Phase 3 Mosaico trial results (NCT03964415)showed that.1 Study results were evaluated by an independent data and safety monitoring committee, which identified no vaccine-related safety issues.1 “We are disappointed with this result and [individuals] Penny Heaton, MD, Global Therapeutic Area Head of Vaccines at Janssen Research & Development LLC, said in a statement. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing HIV innovation, and we hope the data from Mosaico will provide insight into future efforts to develop safe and effective vaccines. .”1 The study will be discontinued by decision of the Independent Review Board. Further analysis of individual notifications and data is also underway.1 Investigators ensured that all HIV-infected individuals received care and treatment throughout the trial.1 A Phase 3 trial began in 2019, with vaccination completed in October 2022. Conducted at over 50 test sites including Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United States.1 The trial included approximately 3900 cisgender men and transgender individuals who had sex with cisgender men and/or transgender individuals. Participants represented groups and populations susceptible to HIV infection.1 Investigators evaluated an investigational vaccine regimen containing a mosaic-based adenovirus serotype 26 vector and received four vaccinations over one year. A mixture of soluble proteins containing aluminum phosphate and clade C/mosaic gp140 was also administered at visits 3 and 4.1 The review panel has determined that, based on available data, this regimen does not protect against HIV and cannot be expected to meet the primary endpoint.1 No safety issues have been identified with the vaccine and the study will be stopped, but further analysis will continue.1 This decision also follows the primary analysis of the Phase 2b Imbokodo trial (NCT03060629), which was announced in August 2021. Results showed that a similar investigational HIV vaccine regimen did not provide adequate protection for a young woman in sub-Saharan Africa against her HIV.1 However, this investigational vaccine regimen was found to have a favorable safety profile.1 Primary analysis was performed 24 months after the individuals received their first vaccination. The primary endpoint was the difference in the number of new HIV infections between the placebo and vaccine groups from 7 months to 24 months.2 The researchers found that by 24 months, 63 of the 1,109 people who received the placebo had acquired HIV, and 51 of the 1,079 people who received the vaccine had HIV. Vaccine efficacy was estimated at 25.2%.2 However, the vaccine did no harm and was generally well tolerated.2 reference 1. Janssen and global partners will discontinue clinical trials of the Phase 3 Mosaico HIV vaccine. Janssen Pharmaceutical Company. news release. January 18, 2023. Accessed January 18, 2023. https://www.jnj.com/janssen-and-global-partners-to-discontinue-phase-3-mosaico-hiv-vaccine-clinical-trial 2. Johnson & Johnson and global partners announce results of the Phase 2b Imbokodo HIV vaccine clinical trial in young women in sub-Saharan Africa. Johnson & Johnson. news release. August 31, 2021. Accessed January 18, 2023. – Young women in sub-Saharan Africa

