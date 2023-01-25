



A national survey of children in the 90s in Bristol found that a “booster” vaccine led to a significant increase in antibodies that help protect against coronavirus. Higher levels of antibodies are associated with a lower risk of severe infection.

Research published today (January 24) e-lifeantibody levels after the third vaccine or booster were about 10 times higher in the first few weeks compared to those who had received only two vaccines an average of six months earlier. The researchers also found that a third dose appeared to eliminate important differences in antibody levels based on the type of vaccine received. Those who received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were more likely to have lower antibody levels than those who received Pfizer Biontech after one or two doses of the vaccine, but this difference was greater than that for the third dose. It disappeared after vaccination. The study involved researchers from the University of Bristol, King’s College London, University College London, and several other institutions across the UK. These institutions are National Core Research on Longitudinal Health and WelfareIt was established in October 2020 by the UK’s Chief Scientific Advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, as part of the UK’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers analyzed blood samples from 4,622 children in their 90s and 4,739 participants from TwinsUK, another UK population cohort. Bristol City Council website25% of 18-49 year olds in the Bristol area have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Samples were tested to measure the antibodies produced by vaccination to see if certain groups were more likely to have lower levels of antibodies. known to be at increased risk. Similar to previous studies, this study found higher rates of infection among participants with low antibody levels after the first vaccination. However, the researchers also found a significant increase in antibodies after each vaccination. Some groups, such as those who were “protected” in the first year of the pandemic, had consistently low antibody levels after vaccination. Nonetheless, these individuals had strong reactions to the boosters. Professor Nic Timpson, principal investigator and co-author of Children of the 90s, said: of vaccination. It was fascinating to observe the dynamics of immune responses. Of course, it is heartening to see how effective booster jabs are. It is also an opportunity to think about whether ” Lead author Dr Nathan Cheetham of King’s College London said: This is especially true for someone who received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in his first and his second dose. Our results also indicate that some people are likely to have a weaker response to vaccination than others, helping policy makers when considering future COVID-19 vaccinations. I hope that “ Professor Claire Steves, co-author of King’s College London, said: This is further evidence that with COVID still so prevalent, going ahead with booster vaccinations is a good idea. ”

Further information paper ‘Post-vaccination antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2: Association with post-vaccination infection and risk factors in two UK longitudinal studies.By Nick Timpson, Nathan Cheatham, Claire Steves and others.of e-life Doi: doi.org/10.7554/eLife.80428 About kids in the 90’s Based at the University of Bristol 90’s kidsAlso known as the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC), the project is a long-term health research project that enrolled over 14,000 pregnant women in 1991 and 1992. It has tracked the health and development of parents and their children. Since then, details about their grandchildren have emerged. It receives core funding from the Medical Research Council, Wellcome Trust and the University of Bristol.

