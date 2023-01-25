Nanotechnology could improve gene therapy for blindness





Scientists have created lipid nanoparticles that can deliver mRNA to the retina, offering an opportunity for the development of additional gene therapies for the eye.

Studies have shown that lipid nanoparticles can reach photoreceptors in the eye and successfully deliver mRNA to the retina in mouse and primate studies. It was published of scientific progressResearchers at Oregon Health & Science University and Oregon State University have created an approach that uses lipid nanoparticles to deliver messenger ribonucleic acid or mRNA strands inside the eye. This study opens the door to the development of additional gene therapies to treat eye diseases. Lipid nanoparticles can be used with mRNA to create proteins that edit genes that lead to blindness. “More than 250 genetic mutations are associated with inherited retinal diseases, but only one has an approved gene therapy,” said a scientist at the OHSU Casey Eye Institute. . Press release“By improving the techniques used in gene therapy, we can offer more treatment options to prevent blindness. Our findings suggest that lipid nanoparticles can help do just that.” is showing.” The only gene therapy approved to treat eye disease is Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl), which was approved by the FDA in December 2017 to treat children and adults with hereditary blindness. Developed by Spark Therapeutics, Luxturna uses a modified version of adeno-associated virus (AAV) to deliver the biallelic RPE65 gene. However, AAV vectors are small and can only deliver DNA. Lipid nanoparticles have no size limitation and can be used for mRNA delivery, thus avoiding off-target effects. Another study author, Dr. Gaurav Sahay, an associate professor at the OSU College of Pharmacy and a future collaborator at the OHSU Casey Eye Institute, said the peptides they developed were able to precisely deliver mRNA to photoreceptors, cells, and so on. Until now, it has been impossible to target lipid nanoparticles. In this study, Ryals, Sahay, and colleagues showed that a peptide-encrusted lipid nanoparticle shell could be targeted to photoreceptor cells in the retina. To demonstrate proof-of-concept, the researchers included mRNA along with instructions for making green fluorescent protein. When injected into the eyes of mice and non-human primates, the retinal tissue of the animals glowed green, demonstrating that the lipid nanoparticles reached the photoreceptors. With a $3.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Eye Institute, the researchers are working to develop therapeutics with mRNAs that carry the code for gene-editing molecules.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.managedhealthcareexecutive.com/view/nanotechnology-could-improve-gene-therapy-for-blindness The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos