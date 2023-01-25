Health
1,468 COVID-19 deaths in Q3 2022
COVID-19 was the confirmed cause of death in 3.7 percent of nearly 40 thousand deaths in the third quarter. In July, 700 people died from COVID-19, in August 480 and in September 288.
|2020
|Q1
|1318
|764
|128
|2020
|Q2
|5365
|2174
|433
|2020
|Q3
|410
|143
|44
|2020
|Q4
|6334
|2611
|449
|2021*
|Q1
|5617
|2584
|493
|2021*
|Q2
|908
|1319
|384
|2021*
|Q3
|541
|294
|135
|2021*
|Q4
|4844
|2062
|427
|2022*
|Q1
|2223
|1077
|275
|2022*
|Q2
|950
|392
|92
|2022*
|Q3
|1018
|373
|77
|* Provisional figures
COVID-19 mortality relatively higher among long-term care users
In the third quarter of 2022, COVID-19 was the confirmed death cause in 5.4 percent of deaths among long-term care (Wlz) users, including residents of nursing homes and institutions for the disabled. Among the rest of the population, the share of COVID-19 deaths was lower compared to long-term care recipients: 2.6 percent. During mortality peaks in 2020 and 2021, the percentage of weekly COVID-19 deaths was considerably higher: between 30 and 40 percent among long-term care users, and between 20 and 30 percent among the rest of the population.
|2020
|Q1
|5.3
|5.0
|2020
|Q2
|29.3
|11.1
|2020
|Q3
|3.0
|0.9
|2020
|Q4
|29.2
|14.5
|2021*
|Q1
|26.2
|15.1
|2021*
|Q2
|3.3
|8.5
|2021*
|Q3
|3.0
|2.3
|2021*
|Q4
|19.2
|12.3
|2022*
|Q1
|10.8
|6.9
|2022*
|Q2
|5.0
|2.6
|2022*
|Q3
|5.4
|2.6
|* Provisional figures
Excess mortality and COVID-19 mortality
There was excess mortality in the third quarter of 2022: in almost each week, more people died than expected for this period. Only in the second week of September was there no excess mortality. The number of excess deaths was slightly higher than the number of COVID-19 deaths in the third quarter, just as in the second quarter. Mortality was higher than expected in the fourth quarter as well. During that period, there was also a flu epidemic in the Netherlands; however, the causes of death of those who died in this period will not be known until later.
|2020
|1
|3103
|3277
|2908 – 3645
|3103
|2020
|2
|3364
|3311
|2930 – 3692
|3364
|2020
|3
|3157
|3344
|2945 – 3742
|3157
|2020
|4
|3046
|3392
|3008 – 3776
|3046
|2020
|5
|3164
|3407
|3027 – 3788
|3164
|2020
|6
|3196
|3401
|2979 – 3823
|3196
|2020
|7
|3198
|3408
|2916 – 3901
|3198
|2020
|8
|2959
|3387
|2851 – 3922
|2959
|2020
|9
|3098
|3352
|2805 – 3898
|3098
|2020
|10
|3107
|3315
|2785 – 3845
|3102
|2020
|11
|3218
|3253
|2756 – 3751
|3183
|2020
|12
|3614
|3174
|2711 – 3637
|3202
|2020
|13
|4458
|3104
|2703 – 3505
|3208
|2020
|14
|5085
|3024
|2712 – 3337
|3164
|2020
|15
|4981
|2957
|2719 – 3195
|3004
|2020
|16
|4308
|2915
|2711 – 3120
|2839
|2020
|17
|3911
|2869
|2677 – 3060
|2816
|2020
|18
|3382
|2841
|2650 – 3032
|2715
|2020
|19
|2990
|2821
|2633 – 3009
|2555
|2020
|20
|2777
|2794
|2626 – 2962
|2494
|2020
|21
|2769
|2770
|2620 – 2920
|2552
|2020
|22
|2733
|2753
|2608 – 2898
|2584
|2020
|23
|2681
|2735
|2591 – 2880
|2574
|2020
|24
|2690
|2737
|2600 – 2875
|2624
|2020
|25
|2695
|2725
|2594 – 2855
|2646
|2020
|26
|2660
|2717
|2577 – 2857
|2626
|2020
|27
|2637
|2723
|2544 – 2902
|2605
|2020
|28
|2619
|2719
|2515 – 2923
|2594
|2020
|29
|2529
|2720
|2507 – 2934
|2521
|2020
|30
|2672
|2707
|2515 – 2900
|2654
|2020
|31
|2666
|2687
|2492 – 2882
|2644
|2020
|32
|2641
|2682
|2483 – 2881
|2613
|2020
|33
|3211
|2669
|2481 – 2857
|3159
|2020
|34
|2854
|2663
|2510 – 2815
|2806
|2020
|35
|2736
|2667
|2526 – 2807
|2705
|2020
|36
|2693
|2676
|2549 – 2804
|2666
|2020
|37
|2741
|2698
|2564 – 2832
|2709
|2020
|38
|2722
|2729
|2585 – 2873
|2655
|2020
|39
|2891
|2752
|2618 – 2886
|2752
|2020
|40
|3000
|2786
|2628 – 2943
|2805
|2020
|41
|3024
|2807
|2655 – 2960
|2755
|2020
|42
|3220
|2839
|2677 – 3001
|2786
|2020
|43
|3449
|2862
|2661 – 3063
|2806
|2020
|44
|3687
|2889
|2683 – 3095
|2831
|2020
|45
|3589
|2902
|2692 – 3111
|2695
|2020
|46
|3581
|2932
|2710 – 3155
|2799
|2020
|47
|3335
|2972
|2742 – 3202
|2667
|2020
|48
|3404
|3012
|2762 – 3263
|2752
|2020
|49
|3529
|3037
|2742 – 3332
|2915
|2020
|50
|3615
|3100
|2800 – 3399
|2918
|2020
|51
|3911
|3166
|2830 – 3501
|2969
|2020
|52
|3867
|3222
|2871 – 3573
|2743
|2020
|53
|4104
|3266
|2906 – 3625
|2913
|2021
|1
|4143
|3309
|2940 – 3677
|2998
|2021
|2
|3850
|3343
|2962 – 3724
|2824
|2021
|3
|3863
|3376
|2978 – 3775
|2880
|2021
|4
|3715
|3425
|3040 – 3809
|2893
|2021
|5
|3654
|3440
|3060 – 3821
|2920
|2021
|6
|3553
|3434
|3012 – 3856
|2862
|2021
|7
|3529
|3441
|2949 – 3934
|2877
|2021
|8
|3206
|3420
|2884 – 3955
|2704
|2021
|9
|3104
|3384
|2838 – 3931
|2681
|2021
|10
|3246
|3347
|2817 – 3877
|2861
|2021
|11
|3042
|3285
|2787 – 3782
|2690
|2021
|12
|3046
|3205
|2742 – 3668
|2711
|2021
|13
|3177
|3134
|2733 – 3535
|2812
|2021
|14
|3164
|3054
|2741 – 3366
|2834
|2021
|15
|3141
|2986
|2748 – 3224
|2797
|2021
|16
|3144
|2944
|2739 – 3148
|2843
|2021
|17
|3122
|2897
|2705 – 3088
|2804
|2021
|18
|3006
|2869
|2677 – 3060
|2724
|2021
|19
|3019
|2849
|2660 – 3037
|2776
|2021
|20
|2988
|2821
|2653 – 2989
|2798
|2021
|21
|2806
|2797
|2646 – 2947
|2691
|2021
|22
|3011
|2780
|2635 – 2925
|2895
|2021
|23
|2882
|2762
|2617 – 2906
|2818
|2021
|24
|2870
|2764
|2627 – 2901
|2819
|2021
|25
|2674
|2751
|2620 – 2882
|2647
|2021
|26
|2791
|2743
|2603 – 2883
|2768
|2021
|27
|2838
|2750
|2571 – 2929
|2817
|2021
|28
|2873
|2745
|2541 – 2949
|2854
|2021
|29
|2778
|2747
|2534 – 2960
|2710
|2021
|30
|2913
|2734
|2541 – 2926
|2841
|2021
|31
|2960
|2713
|2518 – 2908
|2851
|2021
|32
|2840
|2708
|2509 – 2907
|2738
|2021
|33
|2898
|2695
|2507 – 2883
|2805
|2021
|34
|2926
|2688
|2535 – 2841
|2820
|2021
|35
|2863
|2693
|2552 – 2833
|2776
|2021
|36
|3090
|2702
|2575 – 2829
|2997
|2021
|37
|2923
|2724
|2590 – 2858
|2829
|2021
|38
|2888
|2755
|2612 – 2899
|2827
|2021
|39
|3071
|2778
|2644 – 2912
|3011
|2021
|40
|3073
|2813
|2655 – 2970
|2997
|2021
|41
|3064
|2835
|2682 – 2987
|2961
|2021
|42
|3274
|2866
|2705 – 3028
|3103
|2021
|43
|3389
|2889
|2688 – 3090
|3092
|2021
|44
|3518
|2917
|2711 – 3123
|3111
|2021
|45
|3794
|2930
|2720 – 3139
|3235
|2021
|46
|3999
|2960
|2738 – 3183
|3177
|2021
|47
|4194
|3001
|2771 – 3231
|3171
|2021
|48
|4391
|3042
|2791 – 3292
|3315
|2021
|49
|4378
|3066
|2771 – 3361
|3331
|2021
|50
|4059
|3130
|2830 – 3429
|3283
|2021
|51
|3771
|3196
|2861 – 3531
|3177
|2021
|52
|3679
|3253
|2902 – 3605
|3268
|2022
|1
|3435
|3321
|2953 – 3690
|3140
|2022
|2
|3157
|3356
|2975 – 3737
|2932
|2022
|3
|3192
|3390
|2991 – 3788
|3013
|2022
|4
|3202
|3438
|3054 – 3822
|3016
|2022
|5
|3286
|3454
|3073 – 3835
|3047
|2022
|6
|3254
|3447
|3025 – 3870
|2980
|2022
|7
|3378
|3455
|2963 – 3947
|3089
|2022
|8
|3351
|3433
|2898 – 3969
|3100
|2022
|9
|3233
|3397
|2851 – 3944
|2998
|2022
|10
|3387
|3360
|2830 – 3890
|3074
|2022
|11
|3603
|3298
|2800 – 3795
|3195
|2022
|12
|3631
|3217
|2754 – 3680
|3243
|2022
|13
|3565
|3146
|2745 – 3547
|3229
|2022
|14
|3575
|3066
|2753 – 3378
|3287
|2022
|15
|3515
|2997
|2759 – 3235
|3288
|2022
|16
|3235
|2955
|2751 – 3159
|3068
|2022
|17
|3141
|2908
|2716 – 3100
|3026
|2022
|18
|3129
|2880
|2689 – 3071
|3058
|2022
|19
|3127
|2860
|2672 – 3048
|3067
|2022
|20
|3057
|2832
|2664 – 3000
|3004
|2022
|21
|2923
|2808
|2657 – 2958
|2882
|2022
|22
|2962
|2791
|2645 – 2936
|2933
|2022
|23
|2943
|2773
|2628 – 2917
|2914
|2022
|24
|3012
|2775
|2637 – 2912
|2939
|2022
|25
|3136
|2762
|2631 – 2893
|3068
|2022
|26
|3102
|2754
|2614 – 2894
|2951
|2022
|27
|2973
|2760
|2581 – 2940
|2869
|2022
|28
|3089
|2756
|2552 – 2960
|2933
|2022
|29
|3189
|2758
|2544 – 2971
|3005
|2022
|30
|3133
|2744
|2552 – 2937
|2950
|2022
|31
|2959
|2724
|2529 – 2918
|2816
|2022
|32
|2985
|2719
|2520 – 2918
|2856
|2022
|33
|3077
|2705
|2518 – 2893
|2977
|2022
|34
|3039
|2699
|2546 – 2852
|2956
|2022
|35
|2964
|2703
|2563 – 2843
|2901
|2022
|36
|2937
|2713
|2586 – 2840
|2867
|2022
|37
|2818
|2735
|2601 – 2869
|2762
|2022
|38
|3016
|2766
|2622 – 2910
|2960
|2022
|39
|3199
|2789
|2655 – 2923
|3105
|2022
|40
|3307
|2824
|2666 – 2981
|2022
|41
|3308
|2846
|2693 – 2998
|2022
|42
|3365
|2878
|2716 – 3039
|2022
|43
|3306
|2901
|2700 – 3102
|2022
|44
|3226
|2928
|2722 – 3134
|2022
|45
|3170
|2941
|2732 – 3151
|2022
|46
|3206
|2972
|2749 – 3195
|2022
|47
|3404
|3013
|2783 – 3243
|2022
|48
|3425
|3054
|2803 – 3304
|2022
|49
|3605
|3078
|2783 – 3373
|2022
|50
|3985
|3142
|2842 – 3442
|2022
|51
|4180
|3209
|2874 – 3544
|* 2022 provisional figures. COVID-19 mortality known up to September 2022 inclusive.
Other causes of death show no major differences
COVID-19 was the confirmed cause of death in 3.7 percent of nearly 40 thousand deaths in the third quarter. In other cause-of-death categories, mortality was largely similar to that in the third quarter of previous years. Mortality from cardiovascular diseases (CVD) was slightly lower than one year previously. Mortality from non-natural causes of death was higher, mainly due to an increase in the number of deaths from accidental falls. The main causes of death are neoplasms (including cancer) and CVD.
|2018
|Q1
|12.037
|11.275
|6.849
|6.150
|2.269
|2018
|Q2
|11.393
|8.737
|4.774
|2.789
|2.029
|2018
|Q3
|11.428
|8.231
|5.277
|2.260
|2.086
|2018
|Q4
|11.799
|9.552
|5.090
|2.845
|2.247
|2019
|Q1
|11.867
|10.043
|5.832
|4.175
|2.224
|2019
|Q2
|11.529
|9.001
|5.186
|2.961
|2.059
|2019
|Q3
|11.691
|8.505
|5.134
|2.269
|2.103
|2019
|Q4
|11.903
|9.992
|5.399
|3.219
|2.288
|2020
|Q1
|12.077
|10.262
|5.679
|3.963
|2.329
|2.210
|2020
|Q2
|11.396
|8.603
|4.716
|2.238
|2.182
|7.972
|2020
|Q3
|11.846
|8.313
|4.910
|2.110
|2.241
|0.597
|2020
|Q4
|11.770
|9.444
|4.764
|2.192
|2.278
|9.394
|2021*
|Q1
|11.309
|9.503
|4.559
|2.216
|2.260
|8.694
|2021*
|Q2
|11.726
|8.942
|4.746
|2.248
|2.235
|2.611
|2021*
|Q3
|11.899
|8.689
|5.114
|2.482
|2.224
|0.970
|2021*
|Q4
|12.173
|10.312
|5.631
|3.173
|2.547
|7.333
|2022*
|Q1
|11.630
|9.992
|5.058
|2.961
|2.516
|3.575
|2022*
|Q2
|11.514
|9.571
|5.206
|3.505
|2.546
|1.434
|2022*
|Q3
|11.785
|8.476
|5.395
|2.444
|2.539
|1.468
|* Provisional figures
COVID-19 mortality figures
Figures on causes of death are based on the cause-of-death certificates completed by an attending medical practitioner. These figures are processed by CBS and published after four months. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) and the Dutch government report the number of COVID-19 deaths on a weekly basis. This number is lower than what is published by CBS on the basis of registered death causes. The reason for this is that there is no obligation to report COVID-19 deaths to RIVM. It is also possible that a medical practitioner establishes COVID-19 as the cause of death on the basis of the clinical picture without laboratory testing. CBS publishes weekly mortality figures, before any information is known on the causes of death.
From March 2020 to 30 September 2022 inclusive (as at 23 January 2023), RIVM reported 22,675 COVID-19 deaths based on data received from the municipal health services (GGD). In the same period, based on cause-of-death certificates, CBS registered 46,258 deaths due to confirmed or suspected COVID-19.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbs.nl/en-gb/news/2023/04/1-468-covid-19-deaths-in-q3-2022
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
