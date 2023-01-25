Symptoms of Low Blood Sugar (Low Blood Sugar) – Forbes Health





Symptoms of hypoglycemia are usually classified as neurogenic hypoglycemia or neurogenic. Symptoms of hypoglycemia The central nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord, depends on blood sugar for energy. “Too much insulin in the body pushes glucose into muscle and fat cells, leaving less glucose in the bloodstream and ultimately less glucose. [available] For the brain,” explains Dr. Gutierrez. When blood sugar levels are insufficient, the brain cannot function properly, resulting in symptoms of hypoglycemia such as: Dizziness and lightheadedness

weakness

drowsiness or fatigue

confusion

Difficulty thinking or speaking

seizure

change in consciousness neurogenic symptoms According to Dr. Gutierrez, neuropathic symptoms occur when the body releases hormones such as ephedrine in an attempt to combat low blood sugar levels. Examples of neurogenic symptoms include: nocturnal hypoglycemia Nighttime hypoglycemia is especially dangerous because individuals may not exhibit typical hypoglycemia symptoms. As a result, you may unknowingly remain hypoglycemic for several hours, which can adversely affect your health. Symptoms of nocturnal hypoglycemia include: nightmares or vivid dreams

restless sleep

Weakness or fatigue the next day

confusion or disorientation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/health/body/low-blood-sugar-symptoms/

