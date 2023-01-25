



The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) has recommended that Covid booster vaccinations should be offered this spring and fall for certain high-risk patient groups. Interim advice to the government recommends beginning planning for a fall 2023 booster program for those at increased risk of severe Covid-19 due to age or clinical risk factors. A small number of people, including the elderly and those with immunosuppression, will also be offered additional booster doses in the spring, the JCVI said, adding that details will be provided soon. The first vaccination will be phased out during 2023 and will not be available to adults under the age of 50 who do not belong to at-risk groups, according to the JCVI. However, an urgent surge vaccination campaign may still be necessary if a worrying new variant emerges with clinically significant biological differences from Omicron, the committee said. its publication provisional adviceJCVI states that severe Covid-19 risk is among the elderly, residents of nursing homes, and Certain underlying conditions. However, the committee said continued uncertainties remain about the evolution of the virus, the persistence and breadth of immunity, and the epidemiology of the infection “limiting the development of routine vaccination programs against Covid-19.” added. Professor Wei Shen Lim, Director of Covid-19 Immunization at JCVI, said: “That’s why I advised you to plan an additional booster vaccine for those at higher risk of serious illness through a fall booster program later this year. “We will also soon provide final advice on our spring booster program for those at highest risk.” The latest figures in this autumn/winter booster campaign The adoption rate is 64.5% for those in their 50s and over, and 82.4% for those over 75. The Fall 2022 booster offer is set to end on February 12, the Department of Health and Human Services said, encouraging those who haven’t come forward to do so now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/clinical-areas/respiratory/jcvi-sets-out-advice-for-next-rounds-of-covid-booster-vaccinations/

