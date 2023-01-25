Researchers discover potential treatment for aggressive prostate cancer





Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death and the second most common cancer in American men. Researchers have now discovered a key molecular player that causes prostate cancer to progress into a highly aggressive form of the disease called neuroendocrine prostate cancer, for which there is currently no effective treatment. This finding reveals new avenues for exploring therapeutics to treat neuroendocrine prostate cancer.

“We have discovered a new pathway that drives neuroendocrine prostate cancer. Jefferson University. She and her team published a new study online November 7, 2022 in the journal. scientific report. Most prostate cancers are a type of disease called prostate adenocarcinoma. Other types of prostate cancer, including neuroendocrine tumors, are rare. However, unlike prostate adenocarcinoma, neuroendocrine prostate cancer is highly aggressive and can spread rapidly to other parts of the body. Effective treatments for adenocarcinoma of the prostate are ineffective for neuroendocrine prostate cancer. Adenocarcinoma prostate cancer can progress to neuroendocrine prostate cancer. Until now, how this transition occurs has been a mystery. To better understand how neuroendocrine prostate cancer develops, Dr. Languino and colleagues sought out biomarkers for the disease. In a previous study, they found that a molecule known as the aVb3 integrin was abundant in mice and humans with neuroendocrine prostate cancer but absent in prostate adenocarcinoma. To look for molecules unique to neuroendocrine prostate cancer, the researchers found that expression of the aVb3 integrin in prostate cancer cells increased the expression of known markers of neuroendocrine prostate cancer, including Nogo receptor 2 ( We found that it significantly increased the expression of a molecule called NgR2). The discovery was “a big breakthrough,” says Dr. Languino, who is also an investigator at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center and Jefferson Health. This is because NgR2 is a protein found in nerve cells and contributes to nerve function. It has never been studied in any type of cancer. Dr. Languino and her colleagues wanted to know what this molecule, a neuronal protein, was doing in cancer. Initial experiments revealed that NgR2 binds to the aVb3 integrin. Scientists also confirmed that in mice with neuroendocrine prostate tumors, both the aVb3 integrin and NgR2 are present in the primary tumor and cancer lesions formed in the animal’s lungs. Follow-up experiments revealed that both αVb3 integrin and NgR2 are required for neuroendocrine prostate cancer. When Dr. Languino and her team reduced the amount of NgR2 in neuroendocrine prostate cancer cells, neuroendocrine markers also decreased. This result suggests that NgR2 is involved in the development of neuroendocrine prostate cancer. Reducing the amount of NgR2 also reduces the ability of cancer cells to grow and migrate, indicating that NgR2 may play a role in cancer spreading to other parts of the body in a process known as metastasis. Metastasis is often what makes cancer deadly. “These two molecules, the αVb3 integrin and NgR2, seem to make a lethal combination,” says Dr. Languino. She and her colleagues are now developing molecules that block the effects of NgR2, or the aVb3 integrin/NgR2 complex, to inhibit its ability to promote the growth and development of neuroendocrine prostate cancer, making the cancer more treatable or looking for antibodies All funding sources and support, as well as competing interests and ethics declarations, are listed at the end of the article referenced below.

