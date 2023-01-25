COVID-19 convalescent plasma transfusion shows reduced mortality in immunocompromised patients with COVID-19





Transfusions of plasma from recently recovered individuals who had COVID-19 were found to be associated with reduced mortality in immunocompromised patients with COVID-19, according to the authors of the study. JAMA network opened. When administered within 72 hours of symptom onset, this antibody-based therapy has also been associated with reduced hospitalization and disease progression in severe COVID-19 patients. “Immune-compromised individuals generally fail to mount a strong antibody or inflammatory response and often fail to clear SARS-CoV-2,” the authors of the paper said. “[However] Antibody-based therapy may maintain efficacy late in disease course [for patients who are immunocompromised]” Early hospitalization and adequate dosing are essential for the efficacy of antibody-based therapies. Fortunately, patients treated late in disease progression showed improved mortality. One of the first therapies to combat COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic is transfusion of COVID-19 convalescent plasma containing anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies to severely immunocompromised COVID-19 patients. That was it. These patients are naturally at higher risk of morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 than those who are not immunocompromised. “There is renewed interest in the clinical use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma, especially in immunocompromised patients, those who are unable to mount an adequate protective antibody response to the virus, and those with contraindications or adverse effects from small molecules. There is growing interest in patient antivirals,” the study authors wrote. Investigators conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis according to the priority reporting items of the Reporting Guidelines for Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Eight Clinical Trials. The researchers aimed to assess the impact of COVID-19 convalescent plasma on mortality in patients with primary or secondary immunosuppression. Primary immunosuppression is defined as hereditary, while secondary immunosuppression is associated with cancer, autoimmune disease, or transplantation. Of the 8 clinical trials evaluated in the meta-analysis, 3 were randomized clinical trials and 5 were controlled trials. Based on an analysis of these trials, researchers found that COVID-19 convalescent plasma was associated with a reduced incidence of mortality. Specifically, individual-level data showed that convalescent plasma reduced mortality. In one of the studies he had 7 patients die, but the mortality comparison was not significant compared to the surviving patients. The researchers also found that COVID-19 convalescent plasma was superior to other classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG). Furthermore, the efficacy of this treatment leads researchers to suggest that the treatment does not cause irreversible parenchymal damage. Researchers are currently conducting a study evaluating the efficacy of COVID-19 convalescent plasma (called Vax-Plasma) from vaccinated donors. This plasma has higher neutralizing antibody efficacy against many COVID-19 variants. This study has limitations, firstly, the analysis included uncontrolled case reports and cannot provide conclusive results. Furthermore, studies were limited by access to patient-level data, precluding the use of more complex statistical models. Finally, it was limited by a single outcome of all-cause mortality. “These summarized findings encourage the use of therapeutic convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients with primary or secondary immunosuppression, but not well-controlled and published data in these important patient populations. The available data are still lacking,” wrote the study’s authors. “The clinical use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma and her Vax-Plasma in immunocompromised and her COVID-19 patients may require further investigation.” reference Senefeld J, Franchini M, Mengoli C, et al. COVID-19 convalescent plasma for the treatment of immunocompromised patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis. JAMA net opened. 2023;6(1):e2250647.doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.50647

