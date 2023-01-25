Increased heart failure risk experienced by rural residents of the southeastern United States





Veronique L. Roger, MD, MPH Rural areas were associated with increased risk heart failure (HF) In a predominantly low-income population in the southeastern United States, according to a new study. Variation in heart failure risk was observed by racial group, with rural black men having the highest incidence of heart failure. was observed to persist. “We did not expect to see this degree of difference in heart failure between rural and urban communities, especially among black men living in rural areas.” National Heart, Lung, National Institutes of Health, Blood Institute Community Health Branch statement“This study reveals the need for tools or interventions specifically designed to prevent heart failure in rural populations, particularly black men living in these areas. Especially for heart failure, rural populations share the disproportionate burden of heart failure mortality. Rural black men are more likely than urban black men to die of HF, and both rural and urban white men. is not well understood. Investigators in the current study examined the incidence of HF by rural status across race and gender in a large community cohort of black and white adults in the southeastern United States. In their analysis, data were collected from black and white participants in the Southern Community Cohort Study (SCCS). Between March 2002 and September 2009, SCCS enrolled 84,797 participants from 12 states in the southeastern United States. The investigator identified 33,003 participants who reported being covered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at or within 90 days after enrollment. Participant addresses were geocoded and linked to census blocks to assign rurality as defined by the Rural-Urban Commuting Area (RUCA) code. Participants themselves were analyzed by local city status with a priori stratification by race-sex group (Black male, White male, Black female, White female), consistent with previous studies within SCCS it was done. The incidence of heart failure was calculated by the number of HF cases per person-hour of follow-up, presented per 1000 person-years, and normalized by age to the eligible SCCS cohort. Of the 27,115 participants without HF at enrollment, 5,556 (20%) lived in rural areas. Most participants (18.647 [68.8%]) were black and did not vary by region. Individuals in rural areas were older, more female, and had slightly higher rates of BMI and hypertension. A total of 7,542 heart failure events occurred with a median follow-up of 13 years, 1,865 in rural participants and 5,677 in urban participants. The age-standardized incidence of HF in rural participants was 36.5 per 1000 person-years (95% CI 34.9 to 38.3) and the urban incidence was 29.6 per 1000 person-years (95% CI 28.9 to 30.5). was (P. <.001). After adjusting for demographic information, cardiovascular risk factors, health behaviors, and socioeconomic status, rural participants had a 19% higher risk of heart failure (hazard ratio). [HR]1.19; 95% CI, 1.13 – 1.26), compared with urban participants. The researchers noted that the risk of HF associated with rural areas varied by racial and gender group. A rural black man had the highest risk of his HF in all continuous models, including the final model (HR, 1.34; 95% CI, 1.19–1.51). Data show that black women (HR, 1.18; 95% CI, 1.08–1.28) and white women (HR, 1.22; 95% CI, 1.07–1.39) have similar increased risks of HF attributed to rural areas. increase. Among Caucasian men, region was not associated with an increased risk of developing heart failure. “These inequalities highlight racial, gender, and rural intersectionality, and further investigation of heart failure risks associated with rural populations should guide public health efforts aimed at heart failure prevention in rural populations. It emphasizes that it is necessary to the study, “Association between rural areas and risk of heart failurewas published in JAMA Cardiology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hcplive.com/view/increased-heart-failure-risk-experienced-rural-populations-southeastern-us

