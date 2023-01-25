What to Look for – Forbes Health

Influenza is a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the upper respiratory system, sometimes the lungs, said Hannah Newman, M.P.H., director of infection control at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Most cases of influenza are mild, but severe cases can lead to serious illness and, in very rare cases, death.

The duration of influenza varies from person to person, depending on age and location, individual health history, and the virulence of the strain in a given flu season, says clinicians, medical researchers, and the Maryland National Institutes of Health. Bioinformatics Resource Analyst at .

A general rule of thumb is that symptoms tend to develop within one to three days after exposure, and the illness itself lasts about a week, Dr. Ulm says. “Most symptoms resolve in him in five to seven days, but patients often complain of a prolonged cough, fatigue and weakness lasting an additional week or two.”

Influenza can be contagious all year round, but it’s usually more active during flu season, Newman says. Some seasons peak in February and last until May.

Anyone can get the flu, but at-risk groups include those over the age of 65, those with compromised immune systems, and children under the age of 2, but those between the ages of 2 and 5 Tiers are riskier. Dr. Ulm explains. “Pregnant women, people with diabetes, heart disease, obesity, asthma, metabolic (genetic) disorders, kidney and liver conditions, and many other underlying medical conditions are also at increased risk of severe illness from influenza. will be,” he says.

flu symptoms

According to Newman and CDC, common flu symptoms include:

heat

cold

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body pain

headache

Malaise

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

Not everyone who gets the flu experiences all of these symptoms. Instead, one symptom or a combination of several symptoms is common, says Newman. For example, not everyone who gets the flu gets a fever, she says, and digestive symptoms are common in children.

According to Dr. Ulm, people diagnosed with the flu should see a doctor if:

Prolonged and pronounced shortness of breath or other difficulty breathing, especially if accompanied by chest pain

seizures or persistent dizziness

Severe and persistent muscle weakness that interferes with even basic daily activities

Significant exacerbation of underlying disease

Parents caring for a child with the flu may notice signs of dehydration (especially the infant’s poor feeding and fewer wet diapers than usual) and cyanosis (skin, nail beds, lips, and surrounding areas). Areas) should also be noted for signs of poor oxygenation. bluish or gray discoloration around the mouth), explains Dr. Ulm.

Difference between flu, cold and COVID-19

The flu, colds, and COVID-19 are all contagious respiratory diseases, but they are caused by different viruses, Newman explained. “Flu is caused by influenza viruses, COVID-19 is caused by her SARS-CoV-2, and colds can be caused by many circulating viruses such as rhinoviruses, seasonal coronaviruses and parainfluenza.” she says.

The symptoms of the three viruses are so similar that you need to be tested to distinguish them, Newman said. He also recommends seeing a doctor.

Common cold symptoms are usually milder than the flu or COVID-19 and don’t start as severe or sudden, Newman says. Colds are also less likely to lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, sepsis, hospitalization and death, she says.

The flu often presents with flu-like symptoms, but tends to show fever, severe headaches and muscle aches, a more prominent cough, and much more pronounced and prolonged fatigue and weakness more frequently, Dr. Ulm explained. To do.

When it comes to COVID-19, Dr. Ulm says they share flu symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, marked fatigue, weakness and diarrhea (especially in children). , especially in Omicron strain subvariants, has also become common.

“COVID-19 often presents with persistent olfactory and dysgeusia, including loss of smell and altered taste,” says Dr. Ulm. These symptoms are rare with common colds and flu.