Health
What to Look for – Forbes Health
Influenza is a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the upper respiratory system, sometimes the lungs, said Hannah Newman, M.P.H., director of infection control at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Most cases of influenza are mild, but severe cases can lead to serious illness and, in very rare cases, death.
The duration of influenza varies from person to person, depending on age and location, individual health history, and the virulence of the strain in a given flu season, says clinicians, medical researchers, and the Maryland National Institutes of Health. Bioinformatics Resource Analyst at .
A general rule of thumb is that symptoms tend to develop within one to three days after exposure, and the illness itself lasts about a week, Dr. Ulm says. “Most symptoms resolve in him in five to seven days, but patients often complain of a prolonged cough, fatigue and weakness lasting an additional week or two.”
Influenza can be contagious all year round, but it’s usually more active during flu season, Newman says. Some seasons peak in February and last until May.
Anyone can get the flu, but at-risk groups include those over the age of 65, those with compromised immune systems, and children under the age of 2, but those between the ages of 2 and 5 Tiers are riskier. Dr. Ulm explains. “Pregnant women, people with diabetes, heart disease, obesity, asthma, metabolic (genetic) disorders, kidney and liver conditions, and many other underlying medical conditions are also at increased risk of severe illness from influenza. will be,” he says.
flu symptoms
According to Newman and CDC, common flu symptoms include:
- heat
- cold
- cough
- sore throat
- runny or stuffy nose
- muscle or body pain
- headache
- Malaise
- nausea
- vomiting
- diarrhea
Not everyone who gets the flu experiences all of these symptoms. Instead, one symptom or a combination of several symptoms is common, says Newman. For example, not everyone who gets the flu gets a fever, she says, and digestive symptoms are common in children.
According to Dr. Ulm, people diagnosed with the flu should see a doctor if:
- Prolonged and pronounced shortness of breath or other difficulty breathing, especially if accompanied by chest pain
- seizures or persistent dizziness
- Severe and persistent muscle weakness that interferes with even basic daily activities
- Significant exacerbation of underlying disease
Parents caring for a child with the flu may notice signs of dehydration (especially the infant’s poor feeding and fewer wet diapers than usual) and cyanosis (skin, nail beds, lips, and surrounding areas). Areas) should also be noted for signs of poor oxygenation. bluish or gray discoloration around the mouth), explains Dr. Ulm.
Difference between flu, cold and COVID-19
The flu, colds, and COVID-19 are all contagious respiratory diseases, but they are caused by different viruses, Newman explained. “Flu is caused by influenza viruses, COVID-19 is caused by her SARS-CoV-2, and colds can be caused by many circulating viruses such as rhinoviruses, seasonal coronaviruses and parainfluenza.” she says.
The symptoms of the three viruses are so similar that you need to be tested to distinguish them, Newman said. He also recommends seeing a doctor.
Common cold symptoms are usually milder than the flu or COVID-19 and don’t start as severe or sudden, Newman says. Colds are also less likely to lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, sepsis, hospitalization and death, she says.
The flu often presents with flu-like symptoms, but tends to show fever, severe headaches and muscle aches, a more prominent cough, and much more pronounced and prolonged fatigue and weakness more frequently, Dr. Ulm explained. To do.
When it comes to COVID-19, Dr. Ulm says they share flu symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, marked fatigue, weakness and diarrhea (especially in children). , especially in Omicron strain subvariants, has also become common.
“COVID-19 often presents with persistent olfactory and dysgeusia, including loss of smell and altered taste,” says Dr. Ulm. These symptoms are rare with common colds and flu.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/health/body/common-flu-symptoms/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What to Look for – Forbes Health
- Tigers head west for Texas Tech Open & Multi meet
- Increased heart failure risk experienced by rural residents of the southeastern United States
- Seton Hall Softball Announces 2023 Schedule
- DOJ’s Google Ads lawsuit further exacerbates Alphabet’s legal troubles
- More heavy rain, strong winds on the way to Nova Scotia
- Volunteers needed to promote major country health study | tidings
- Heather Stuart Q&A | Queen’s University Journal
- Russian Football Association meets UEFA chiefs after European competition ban
- Less alcohol is better for your health: Canada’s Guide to Alcohol and Health released
- earthquake | | Even LamokeHeadLetherald.com
- Football announces spring exhibition