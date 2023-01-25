Antidepressants may drive an increase in superbugs, Laboish study suggests





Antidepressants may cause bacteria to develop resistance Antibiotics a new study found, albeit an entirely different class of drug. “Even after a few days of exposure, bacteria Develop drug resistance against not just one but multiple antibiotics. ” Jianhua Guo (opens in new tab)The lead author of the study and professor at the Australian Center for Water and Environmental Biotechnology at the University of Queensland nature magazine (opens in new tab). Since this effect was only observed in Petri dishes, further studies are needed to show whether antidepressants facilitate the increase of superbugs in the setting and environment. human body an expert told Nature. The study was published in the journal Monday (January 23) Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (opens in new tab)Guo and his colleagues exposed the bacteria Escherichia coli Five common antidepressants, sertraline (Zoloft), duloxetine (Cymbalta), bupropion (Wellbutrin), escitalopram (Lexapro), and agomelatine (Valdoxan), are given at different doses. During the two-month exposure period, the team tested the bacteria’s susceptibility to his 13 antibiotics, representing six classes of drugs. Related: Virus released into woman’s wounds to kill foot superbug all antidepressants Escherichia coli For developing antibiotic resistance within the exposure window, sertraline and duloxetine had the most pronounced effects, with the highest percentage of resistant strains. cell In normal cells, the researchers reported. Guo’s lab previously found that antidepressants can kill or slow the growth of certain bacteria. Under this stress, bacteria may adapt strategies to overcome drugs, and may then do better against antibiotics, reports Nature. The higher the antidepressant dose, the faster Escherichia coli They developed resistance, and within two months, an increasing number of antibiotics became resistant. Notably, bacteria grown in well-oxygenated laboratory dishes acquired resistance faster than non-oxygenated dishes. The latter experiment may be more representative of the human gut environment. Escherichia coli It usually grows inside the body. Resistant cells produced toxic molecules called ‘reactive oxygen species’. An activation pump that helps push the antibiotic through the membrane.and mutated faster than normal Escherichia coli, increased the likelihood of acquiring drug-resistant gene variants. Sertraline also prompted bacterial cells to exchange genes with each other, a key process in the spread of antibiotic resistance. Further research is needed to know whether antidepressants have these effects on bacteria in the human body. (e.g., 50 mg/L) caused effects after as little as one day of exposure,” the researchers report. In other words, there may be sufficiently high concentrations of drug in the human gut to develop resistance. It is less clear whether antidepressants can promote these effects in wastewaters found at low concentrations.read more Nature (opens in new tab).

