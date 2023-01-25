Supplementation with the amino acid serine alleviates neuropathy in diabetic mice





From left: Michal Hanzlik, Christian Metallo

Credit: Salk Institute Study published January 25, 2023 Nature, there is growing evidence that the often underestimated ‘non-essential’ amino acids play important roles in the nervous system. may offer therapeutic options. The team included his Prashant Mali, a professor of bioengineering at the University of California, San Diego, his professor Rob Knight, a microbiome expert, and Nigel A. Calcutt, a pathologist. “We were surprised to find that regulating non-essential amino acids had such a profound effect on metabolism and diabetic complications,” said the lead author. Christian Metallo, Professor at the Laboratory for Molecular and Cellular Biology, Salk. “It shows that what we think of as dogma can change under different circumstances, such as medical conditions.” Metallo led the research with lead author Michal Handzlik, a postdoctoral researcher in his lab. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins that are abundant in the nervous system and specialized fat molecules called sphingolipids. Low levels of the amino acid serine cause the body to incorporate another amino acid into the sphingolipids, changing their structure. These atypical sphingolipids then accumulate and can contribute to peripheral nerve damage. The team observed this accumulation in diabetic mice, but the same amino acid switches and sphingolipid alterations occur in a rare human genetic disease characterized by peripheral sensory neuropathy, suggesting that this phenomenon is consistent across many species. It shows that there is To determine whether long-term chronic serine deficiency causes peripheral neuropathy, the researchers fed mice a control or serine-free diet combined with a low-fat or high-fat diet for up to 12 days. I gave it a month. The researchers were surprised to find that low serine combined with a high-fat diet accelerated the development of peripheral neuropathy in mice. It’s slowed down and my mouse feels better. The researchers also tested the compound myriocin, which inhibits the enzyme that switches serine to another amino acid when sphingolipids are assembled. Myriocin treatment attenuated the symptoms of peripheral neuropathy in mice fed a serine-free high-fat diet. These findings highlight the importance of amino acid metabolism and sphingolipid production in maintaining a healthy peripheral nervous system. I am emphasizing. Serine deficiency is also associated with various neurodegenerative diseases. For example, the team previously found a link between changes in serine metabolism and sphingolipid metabolism in patients with macular telangiectasia type 2, a condition that causes vision loss. In mice, decreased serine increased levels of atypical retinal sphingolipids and decreased visual acuity. Serine is currently being tested in clinical trials for safety and efficacy in treating macular telangiectasia and Alzheimer’s disease. Peripheral neuropathy is usually managed with dietary changes to lower blood sugar levels, pain relievers, physical therapy, and mobility aids such as canes and wheelchairs. Foods naturally rich in serine include soybeans, nuts, eggs, chickpeas, lentils, meat and fish, and serine supplements are inexpensive and available over-the-counter. But researchers say it’s too early to advise diabetics to take serine supplements to prevent neuropathy. “You probably need a lot to make a difference, and not everyone needs extra serine,” says Metallo. We need more time to find out the flaws.” To this end, Metallo and Handzlik are currently developing a serine tolerance test similar to the glucose tolerance test used to diagnose diabetes. “We want to identify people who are most at risk for peripheral neuropathy so that we can treat only those who are most likely to benefit,” says Handzlik. Other authors include Jivani M. Guengasaran, Grace H. McGregor, and Courtney R. Green from the Salk Institute and the University of California, San Diego. Katie E. Frizzi, Cameron Martino, Gibraan Rahman, Antonio Gonzalez, Ana M. Moreno, Lucie S. Guernsey, Prashant Mali, Rob Knight, and Nigel A. Calcutt of the University of California, San Diego. Terry Lin, Patrick Tseng, and Satchidananda Panda of the Salk Institute. Yoichiro Ideguchi of Scripps Research. Regis J. Fallon and Marin L. Gantner of the Lowy Medical Research Institute. Amandin Chaix of the University of Utah. Martina Wallace, University College Dublin, Ireland. This work was funded by the National Institutes of Health (grant R01CA234245, DK076169, R01AG065993, P30) DK120515), Camille and Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award, Lowy Medical Research Institute, American Heart Association (Grant 18CDA34110292). Insulin-regulated serine and lipid metabolism cause peripheral neuropathy

Michal K. Handzlik, Jivani M. Gengatharan, Katie E. Frizzi, Grace H. McGregor, Cameron Martino, Gibraan Rahman, Antonio Gonzalez, Ana M. Moreno, Courtney R. Green, Lucie S. Guernsey, Terry Lin, Patrick Tseng, Yoichiro Ideguchi, Regis J. Fallon, Amandine Shaiks, Satchidananda Panda, Prashant Mari, Martina Wallace, Rob Knight, Malin L. Gantner, Nigel A. Kalkat, Christian M. Metallo DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05637-6



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://today.ucsd.edu/story/serine-eases-neuropathy-in-diabetic-mice The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos