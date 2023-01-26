CVD deaths early in pandemic hits highest since 2003



Heart disease remains one of the leading killers even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and may have exacerbated racial/ethnic disparities linked to pre-existing CVD prevalence, study finds has reported.

According to the American Heart Association’s annual heart disease and stroke statistics update, more than 3.3 million deaths will be registered in the United States in 2020, more than half a million more than the 2019 figure.







CVD-related deaths in the United States increased from 874,613 in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020, the highest number of CVD deaths in a year since 2003, according to an AHA report.

” CVD-related deaths will increase from 2019 to 2020More importantly, our age-adjusted mortality rate increased for the first time in years, an impressive 4.6% increase. ” Connie W. Cao, MD, MPH, FAHA, An assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, a staff cardiologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, and a volunteer chair of the Statistics Update writing group, said in a press release.

As Helio previously reportedthe 2022 statistical update focused on the observed increase in deaths related to brain diseases that share many of the same risk factors as heart disease.

The 2023 Statistics Update details decades of census data on CV events and mortality and features the latest data on health behaviors, health factors, other risk factors, CVD and outcomes in the United States

Our latest update highlights the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health and provides details on its impact on CVD and CVD-related mortality.

For more information, see the full stats update published at circulation.

CVD-related deaths in a pandemic

As of July 1, 2022, the cumulative number of COVID-19-related deaths in the United States will exceed 1 million, or approximately 306 deaths per 100,000 Americans. As a result, the commission reported that life expectancy in the United States has decreased from her 78.8 years in 2019 to her 77 years in 2020.

In 2020, CVD and stroke will kill 207.1 per 100,000 people, continuing to outnumber cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease combined annually.

Researchers estimate that 19.05 million CVD deaths will occur globally in 2020, an increase of 18.71% from 2010.

Overall, the prevalence of CVD in 2020 was 607.64 million, an increase of 29.01% from 2010. However, the latest statistics show that the age-adjusted rate has only increased by 0.73% since 2010.

CVD-related deaths in the United States increased from 874,613 in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. This increase represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and her highest incidence of CVD deaths in a single year since 2003 (910,000 CVD-related deaths). According to updated statistics.

In 2020, CHD was the leading cause of CVD deaths in the United States, accounting for 41.2% of all CVD deaths, followed by stroke (17.3%), other minor CVD causes (16.8%), hypertension (12.9%), and heart failure. (9.2%) followed. ) and arterial disease (2.6%), according to the document.

Michelle A. Albert



“COVID-19 has direct and indirect effects on cardiovascular health. As we have learned, the virus is associated with new clotting and inflammation.” Michelle A. Albert, MD, MPH, PH, Walter A. Haas Lucy Stern Endowed Chair of Cardiology, Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and AHA Volunteer President, said in a release: “We also know that many people with symptoms of new or existing heart disease or stroke were hesitant to seek medical care, especially early in the pandemic. , has resulted in people needing more acute or emergency treatment for manageable chronic conditions, and sadly seems to have cost many lives.”

Racial/ethnic disparities in CVD and COVID-19 mortality

The committee reported that the rate of decline in CVD-related deaths in recent years varied by race/ethnicity.

In 1999, the mortality rate from CVD among black adults was 337.4 per 100,000 compared to 156.5 per 100,000 among adults in Asia or the Pacific Islands.

In 2020, the CVD-related mortality rate in the United States was 258.6 per 100,000 men and 125 per 100,000 women.

In 2020, CVD-related mortality among black adults will be more than double that among Asian or Pacific Islander adults, 228.6 per 100,000 blacks compared with 100,000 Asians or Pacific Islanders. 90.1 per person.

“We know that addressing discrimination and disparities that affect health requires a better awareness and understanding of the unique experiences of individuals and groups. We worked collaboratively to gather information on specific social factors associated with health risks and outcomes, including orientation, gender identity, urbanization and socioeconomic status,” Cao said in a release. . “However, these communities are grossly underrepresented in clinical and epidemiological studies, and data are scarce. We expect this gap in the literature to be filled in the next few years, as it is important to our goals.”

