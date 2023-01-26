COVID Tracker: Location of Numbers on January 25, 2023





Last week, Metro Health reported fewer than 1,400 COVID-19 infections.

San Antonio — as FDA Promoting annual COVID vaccination Like the flu vaccine, Bexar County health officials reported 1,378 additional coronavirus cases in the week from Jan. 18 to Tuesday. This was the lowest seven-day total since late December and was down sharply from the 2,841 reported the previous week. of risk index The spread of the virus in San Antonio remained “moderate” and “stable” this week as the total number of COVID-19 infections surpassed 680,000 (the actual number is due to positive home tests that were not reported). may be much higher). Hospitalizations have also declined this week, with 214 patients in the San Antonio area hospitalized with COVID symptoms, down from 246 a week ago. Of her 214, 39 are in intensive care, also down from last week. Metro Health officials have reported one new virus-related death, along with 50 untreated deaths. At least 5,705 Bexar County residents have died from virus-related complications since the pandemic began. Bexar County Trends Vaccine Advancements in Bexar County The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. via this page. 74.6% As of January 3, eligible Bexar County residents (6 months and older) are fully vaccinated.

As of January 3, eligible Bexar County residents (6 months and older) are fully vaccinated. 11.3% Bexar County Eligible Residents (Ages 5 and Up) Receiving a Bivalent Booster as of January 3 The CDC states that “if a large portion of a community has immunity to a disease (through vaccination and/or previous illness),” that community will reach herd immunity, and “the disease will spread from person to person.” less likely,” he said. The City of San Antonio breaks down vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health’s Immunization Statistics page. coronavirus in texas The Texas Department of Health Services has also transitioned to weekly COVID-19 reports, with new data arriving every Wednesday. For the week of Jan. 18-Jan. 24, the state reported 24,402 case; the total includes 13,497 Newly confirmed cases and 10,905 A new possible case. For more information, this page. With these figures, the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 is 8.24 a million. in the meantime, 194 Texas reported additional virus-related deaths last week.Statewide death toll 90,961The positive rate is 14.3%from below Last week it was 16.6%. coronavirus symptoms Symptoms of coronavirus can resemble the flu or a bad cold. Centers for Disease Control. Most healthy people have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients conducted by the Chinese Center for Disease Control showed that 80% of cases were mild. However, according to the World Health Organization, infections can lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. Older people with underlying medical conditions are most at risk. Experts have determined that there is consistent evidence that these conditions put people at increased risk, regardless of age. chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI 30 or higher)

Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation (lowered immunity)

Serious heart disease, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathy

Smelly cell disease

type 2 diabetes

CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure. Human coronaviruses usually spread… Between people in close contact with each other (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks.

Several recent studies suggest that COVID-19 can be spread by people who show no symptoms. help stop the spread of coronavirus Please stay home when you are sick.

eat and sleep separately from family

use a variety of utensils and utensils

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash. Find a test location City officials recommend that if you have fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, or nausea, please contact COVID-19. 19 recommended to be tested. or vomiting, or diarrhea. Self-screening tools are available to see if testing is required. Here is the test site locator Helps you find your nearest test center in San Antonio. latest coronavirus headlines

