Mayo Clinic Physician Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine and Sudden Cardiac Death





ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cardiac arrest is in the news after Buffalo Bills safety dummer Hamlin collapsed in an NFL game earlier this month. Dr. Michael Ackerman, a pediatric cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic, explained what cardiac arrest is. “Sudden cardiac arrest or SCA is an electrical heart attack,” Dr. Ackerman said. “There are so many misconceptions and misunderstandings because it mixes words like heart attack, from heart breaking pain to myocardial infarction.” Dr Ackermann said he has not seen an increase in deaths among young athletes, despite many rumors on social media. He referenced a recent report he called “junk science.” Cardiac arrest from the COVID-19 vaccine has killed more than 1,500 athletes in the past year, according to reports. He said it wasn’t true at all. “We know that between 75 and 100 healthy athletes in Little League, middle school, varsity, and college suddenly die each year in the United States.” was assigned to occur only in the U.S. when it was a study from Europe.These allegations lead to young people dying 15 to 20 times higher than normal since the pandemic, post-vaccine. It’s just not based in reality.” For nearly 25 years, the Mayo Clinic has been scrutinizing sudden death in young people, Ackerman said. “We have very close lines and connections with coroners around the country and around the world because we look for causes when we don’t find them,” he said. If the 20-fold increase from is based in some sense of reality, it’s safe to say our phones will ring soon.” Ackerman acknowledged that there is a risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, in young people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. He also said other things like viruses, including the flu, can also cause myocarditis. “One in 5,000 is a reasonable number of young men aged 15 to 25 who develop vaccine-associated myocarditis from one of our miRNA-derived vaccines, primarily from Moderna products, and Pfizer higher than vaccines for Ackerman says investigating sudden death in young people is complex and multifaceted. “I want to turn every stone over,” he said. “In some cases, there is a temporal relationship to recent vaccination. To me as a legitimate scientist, saying categorically zero would be as wrong as saying there is no way. , let’s investigate this, let’s do real detective work to uncover the real truth. Dr. Ackermann said he and his team recently submitted a research study on cardiac arrest for peer review. Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

