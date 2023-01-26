Neurodegenerative biomarkers may predict neurotoxicity associated with CAR T-cell therapy



Source/Disclosure

The issuer: sauce: helio interview

Disclosure: Butt reports co-owner of a patent on the use of plasma NfL as a predictive biomarker for ICANS. Zhou does not report relevant financial disclosures. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio

According to the researchers, blood tests may predict which patients are more likely to develop treatment-related neurotoxicity after infusion of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy.

Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis conducted a cross-sectional study of 30 patients, neurofilament light chain (NfL). Results showed that NfL levels appeared to rise in his month before and after his CAR-T. immune effector cell-associated neurotoxic syndrome (Ikans).















Elevated NfL levels are evidence of previous damage to neurons. Omar H. Butt, MD, PhD, Medical Instructor at the Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. The researchers were unable to determine the cause of the damage in the patients studied, but elevated NfL levels predisposed them to neurotoxicity associated with: cartass and colleague wrote JAMA Oncology.

“If we can understand who is at risk for complications before this treatment is given, we can take early action to prevent its effects or reduce the severity of symptoms.” he told Helio.

Omar H. Butt Alice Y. Chow

ass and co-investigator, Alice Y. Zhou, MD, PhD, An oncologist and instructor at the University of Washington School of Medicine, he spoke with Healio about their study and how the findings might affect the management of ICANS.

hello: explainable What is the rationale for evaluating NfL as a potential biomarker for predicting neurotoxicity?

Buttocks: Within the neurogenesis space, biomarkers are rapidly being developed to indirectly analyze the quality and health of brain spaces. Historically, the main approach has been with cerebrospinal fluid. This has recently been extended to blood-based analysis, yielding an indirect method of quantifying health. [central nervous system] Also, what elements of the CNS may have been destroyed. From my experience as a Fellow in this field, I asked some basic questions: What is going on in these patients who have a very severe neurotoxic syndrome after CAR-T? Are certain markers off, and if so, by how much? Are they somehow related to the treatment regimen? How long have these biomarkers remained elevated? This set of questions motivated the initial experiments driving this study to assess the role of the NfL in this area. I decided to

Zhou: We have a working hypothesis for how neurotoxicity develops within the disruption of the blood-brain barrier, but all factors as to why some patients develop neurotoxicity and others do not. We thought that there might be a baseline risk that we do not yet have the resolution to detect, so it is very sensitive to indicate neurodegenerative issues, including NfL. It is theorized that some of the known neural markers may confer a signal. What happens inside a patient who receives CAR T cells?

Helio: How easy the NfL blood test is, And can any clinician order it Assess pre-CAR-T levels?

Buttocks: Unfortunately, it is currently not available for clinicians to order for this purpose. We are disseminating this knowledge in Methods. In fact, there is no need to keep the samples on ice.

Healio: Is this test clinically validated?

Zhou: We are working to validate our results on a larger dataset. Regarding the test itself, Dr. Butt has been working with other groups to see if this can be made more accessible. This requires regulatory approval prior to commercial use.

Buttocks: The utility of NfL as a biomarker was discovered in the published literature on stroke and has historically been used for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis research purposes. This test is primarily validated for use in the neurological area of ​​his ALS. Anyway, the use of NfL levels as a biomarker in neurology is at a point where we are very familiar with the range of values ​​and how to interpret them.

Healio: How tests showed elevated levels of NfL before CAR-T effect What is the course of clinical care?

Buttocks: Clinical approaches can be tailored to focus on individuals at highest risk. This can lead to better results in addition to better resource management and resource utilization.

Zhou: First, patients can be given a little more adequate counseling about what life in the hospital after CAR-T will be like. Second, it helps identify those at high risk of treatment-related toxicity. Cytokine release syndrome is manageable. There are treatments available. Although ICANS is manageable, it often requires large doses of steroids, which may affect CAR T cell potency. This means that ICANS can be monitored more closely to detect it in its early stages and limit the amount of steroids used. We hope this will prevent escalation to severe ICANS and cerebral edema, which can be fatal.

Some centers offer prophylactic steroids to everyone after CAR-T injection. Our Center does not consider this to be a useful intervention. However, if a patient is known to be at high risk of developing her ICANS, steroids can be offered early at the first sign of symptoms or prophylactic steroids can be offered to high-risk patients. .

Helio: Are you planning further research? NfL as a biomarker for CAR-T-associated toxicity?

Buttocks: Two main areas are planned. First, we’re trying to understand exactly what causes the underlying damage we’re quantifying. The NfL measures nerve axonal damage and anything that damages the brain can cause an elevation of this protein. It means you may be able to stop and mitigate your risk early.

Second, we would like to better understand the causes of injury patterns so that we can be much more focused regarding interventions, as opposed to steroids, which are used as a one-size-fits-all solution to neurotoxicity. In theory, addressing the underlying problem causing the damage could reduce steroid use at a time when clinicians want to avoid the immune response associated with this intervention. There is a nature.

From a more abstract point of view, our previous results suggest that researchers should not always be within our own silos, but should try to include input from experts in other fields. Colleagues in other fields may be developing something that we can use to our advantage in understanding disease pathology.

reference:

For more information:

Omar H. Butt, MD, PhD, You can contact me at [email protected]

Alice Y. Zhou, MD, PhD, Please contact [email protected]