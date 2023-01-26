Autism rates have tripled. Is it more common or are we better at diagnosing it?

A study found that rates of autism tripled between 2000 and 2016 in the New York and New Jersey metropolitan areas. Published Thursday in the journal Pediatrics.

The authors, a team from Rutgers University, calculated trends by analyzing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates of the number of children identified as having an autism spectrum disorder by the age of eight.

Although there is no medical test for autism, the CDC has established a network of 17 sites nationwide that estimate autism rates based on a combination of a formal medical diagnosis and records from schools and health care providers. .

Nationally, the rise in autism rates resembles trends in New York and New Jersey. 2021 CDC ReportIn 2000, 1 in 54 children were diagnosed with autism by age 8, compared with 1 in 150 in 2000.

According to researchers at Rutgers University, advances in diagnostic capabilities and better understanding and awareness of autism spectrum disorders appear to be a major driver of this increase. But there’s probably more to the story. Genetic factors, and perhaps some environmental factors, may also have contributed to the trend.

It’s still unclear exactly what these other factors are, but researchers have made at least one fact clear: autism has nothing to do with vaccines.

Santosh Girirajan, an associate professor at Pennsylvania State University who studies the genetic basis of neurodevelopmental disorders, said, “We’ve known for years that vaccines don’t cause autism.

“On the other hand, what we really don’t know is what the real and specific environmental factors to avoid are.”

In New York and New Jersey, the percentage of 8-year-olds diagnosed with autism who do not have an intellectual disability has risen more rapidly than those who have an intellectual disability, according to a Rutgers study. I know what I did. to double.

Merlina Dreyer (left) walks with her 5-year-old son, Brandon, at the Marcus Autism Center in Atlanta on September 18, 2013. David Goldman / AP File

This is because physicians identify cases of autism without intellectual disability, i.e. children with average or above average IQ who exhibit autistic features such as deficits in social skills, repetitive behaviors, and communication difficulties. This is most likely due to the improved ability to discriminate between

Such cases may be less obvious to parents, teachers, or doctors than those of children with intellectual disabilities.

A new study also found that although the racial gap in autism diagnoses has narrowed, it still remains.Historically, black and Hispanic children have Autism diagnosis rate is lower than white childrenA new analysis showed that among children without intellectual disabilities, black children were 30% less likely to be diagnosed with autism than white children. However, the gap is narrowing among children with intellectual disabilities.

“Narrowing inequality led to an increase in autism [rates]But that doesn’t mean the disparities are gone,” says Josephine Shenuda, author of the new study and an epidemiologist at Rutgers University.

Shenouda and her team recommended that all infants be screened for autism during routine pediatrician visits. guidance From the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Many leading pediatricians in most major areas receive universal screening as part of child developmental monitoring during child health visits. I am,” she said.

She estimates that half of U.S. children are screened for autism.

But with more children being screened and expanding diagnostic criteria for autism, the chances of being misdiagnosed will also increase, Girirajan said. That could further contribute to higher interest rates.

“You can’t look at a child and tell if it’s ADHD, autism, or mild intellectual disability. Therefore, we need to use more standardized tests,” he said.

Beyond improved diagnosis, genetic factors may be driving a natural increase in autism cases, experts say.

Most at risk of developing autism — about 83%, according to one analysis — comes from inherited genetic factors. Girirajan estimates that 2,000 to 3,000 genes contribute to autism, but only 100 genes are consistently associated with autism.

Megan Crail works with an autistic boy at the Callie Communication Disorders Center at the University of Texas in Dallas in 2016. LM Otello / AP file

Children may inherit risk factors from one or both parents, and older parents are at higher risk of having a child with autism.

Jennifer Durocher, a clinical associate professor of psychology at the University of Miami, said, “Parents’ tendency to wait to have children has been seen over time, so it’s possible that part of the increase could be explained by the age of the parents.” is certain.

Girirajan said environmental factors such as exposure to air pollutionalthough probably not a significant contributor, may exacerbate underlying genetic risk.

Ah Research in 2021 suggested that childhood viral infections may also be a risk factor for autism in boys, while other studies have suggested a link between autism and autism. increase. vitamin D deficiency, intestinal inflammation When exposure to toxic chemicals.

“These are novel and new concepts,” said Girirajan. “There is no hard evidence that these actually cause autism.”