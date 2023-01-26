Study finds more young people use e-cigarettes soon after waking up – Cleveland Clinic Newsroom





Cleveland – E-cigarettes continue to pose risks to teens. Recent research More and more young users are smoking e-cigarettes within five minutes of waking up. Children are prone to nicotine addiction and may not even know how many addictive chemicals certain e-cigarette products contain. said Humberto Choi, M.D., a pulmonologist at the Cleveland Clinic. “One small vaping device can contain as much nicotine as a full pack of cigarettes…in some cases, even more.” Dr. Choi said many teens still choose to use e-cigarettes and nicotine addiction can affect their brain development. When it comes to lungs, vaping can cause inflammation and irritation, which can lead to lung damage. It can also exacerbate asthma and other existing lung problems. Choi said the liquids people inhale, or the juices they vape, may contain cancer-causing chemicals and other substances linked to lung and heart disease. rice field. The long-term health effects of e-cigarettes are still under study. “We still don’t fully understand the long-term effects of e-cigarettes. For example, if someone develops cancer, chronic lung disease, or heart disease from smoking e-cigarettes,” Dr. Choi said. said. “These are health issues that can be experienced by smokers over the years, but we still don’t know when it comes to e-cigarettes and e-cigarettes.” According to Dr. Choi, statistics show that teens are especially exposed to e-cigarettes at school. He recommends that parents talk openly with their children about the potential consequences of e-cigarettes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/2023/01/25/study-finds-more-young-adults-vaping-soon-after-waking-up/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos