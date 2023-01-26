Health
Are there scales for cancer survivorship?
i was really luckyFour words I use to describe my experience with breast cancer. They are meaningful, negative, important, and evasive. This is my intention when asking me about my breast cancer, double mastectomy, surgery, implants, and my overall feelings about being a “breast cancer survivor.”
I do this because I want you to know two things: was really lucky. And I don’t want to talk about it.
I was lucky to catch the cancer early with a routine mammogram, and I was lucky because I happened to work for a radiology company, so the results, the biopsy, the appointment with the oncologist, and even the surgery, all went well. Everything was done quickly. .
At the time, I treated it like an item on my to-do list: a breast surgeon appointment? check. Oncologist? check. Surgery? check. I didn’t give myself the time or space to absorb it on an emotional level.
My reaction was very real when an oncologist told me that if I had waited four months to find this cancer, it would have been stage four. Despite having three children, he nodded as if talking about the weather. “Interesting,” I said.
I was also lucky that the cancer was caught early and I had a radical mastectomy so I didn’t need chemotherapy, radiation or even tamoxifen. I was going to stay away from cancer, obliging her to have two silicone breasts and an MRI of her every other year. Please check and confirm.
I TRUE lucky. This is what I’m avoiding. I can be grateful for all the lucky circumstances surrounding my diagnosis and treatment, but being “lucky” left me with a certain amount of guilt. And to some extent, I deny it.
When I first started this process, when I was in the surgery center, I remember another breast cancer patient offering all sorts of helpful advice. i have a notebook drink lots of water. and so on. She took me into her changing room and showed me her newly reconstructed breasts.
Then she asked me She felt her cheeks heat up and her voice muffled in her throat, as if she had done something wrong.
“I don’t need anything,” I told her, trying to lighten my voice, but it felt like something between us had changed. I felt like an imposter.
Is there a degree of “survivorship”? Would I have been more justified as a “survivor” if I had postponed the mammogram, waited a few months, and had Stage 4, very advanced cancer? is it? I didn’t go through grueling chemo, lose my hair, burn my chest with daily radiation treatments, and somehow didn’t crawl out the other side — this made my experience somehow meaningless. do you want to make it?
From that day in the surgery center to this day, 11 years after cancer, I am here. I’m not admiring having the power to overcome breast cancer or contemplating my own life, death. I found myself denying the existence of very real events in my life because I had somehow judged them.
Cancer does something to us all psychologically. A friend of mine lives in fear that the cancer will come back.
To me, it’s this disgraceful kind of survivor guilt.survival Sense of guilt. Our doctors warn us of how we’ll feel physically after surviving cancer, but the river of emotion we’re left to plunge into is so deep and vague. I can’t alleviate these feelings, no matter how much therapy I have, or what groups I’m in, or write about it here. Regardless of whether you choose to
What I can say with certainty about my experience with breast cancer is that I was really lucky.
This post was written and submitted by Stephanie Landon. This article reflects Stephanie Landon’s views, not her CURE® views. Also, this is not intended to be medical advice.
For cancer updates, research and education news, don’t forget SUBSCRIBE TO THE CURE® NEWSLETTER HERE.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.curetoday.com/view/is-there-a-scale-for-cancer-survivorship-
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Are there scales for cancer survivorship?
- Arresting Imran Khan would be like playing with fire: President Alvi
- Government earmarks Rs 476 trillion for post-pandemic social assistance
- Biden says US will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to dramatically increase firepower
- Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ revived glorious days for Bollywood and superstars – Exclusive | Hindi Movie News
- 2024 Ohio DL Ted Hammond commits to Michigan
- Tech jobs are popular despite Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft layoffs
- Bollywood celebrities send their heartfelt wishes – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- Nicole Kidman Wore A Super Revealing Dress And Fans Pulled Their Jaws Off The Floor
- 13 deals on headphones, gaming gear and home office upgrades
- 3.5-magnitude earthquake reported east of Guthrie on Wednesday | KOKH
- A group of TISS students plan to screen a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Bombay News