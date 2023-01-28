NIH Scientists Create Eye Tissue Using 3D Bioprinting





Printing of the cells that make up the outer blood-retinal barrier could yield an endless supply of patient-derived tissue for studying degenerative retinal diseases. Using patient cells and 3D bioprinting, a research team at the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), printed combinations of cells that make up the outer blood-retinal barrier. bottom. According to an NIH news release, the method could theoretically provide an endless supply of patient-derived tissue for studying degenerative retinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD). .1 The NIH noted that researchers have used patient stem cells and 3D bioprinting to develop eye tissue, unlocking some of the mysteries of the blinding disease. This research nature’s way.2 Dr. Kapil Bharti, who heads the NEI Section on Translational Eye and Stem Cell Research, noted in a news release that researchers have learned that AMD begins at the outer blood-retinal barrier. “However, the mechanisms of AMD initiation and progression to advanced dry and wet stages are poorly understood due to the lack of physiologically relevant human models,” Bharti said in a news release. increase.1 In a news release, the researchers noted that the outer blood-retinal barrier is composed of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and is divided by Bruch’s membrane from the blood vessel-rich choroidal capillaries. In its release, the NIH also noted that Bharti and his research team assembled his three immature choroidal cell types into a hydrogel. Like fibroblasts, which give structure to tissue. The team then used his 3D bioprinting technology to print the gel onto a biodegradable lattice, and the cells began to form compact capillary networks, according to the release. According to an NIH news release, the team was able to seed retinal pigment epithelial cells on the opposite side of the lattice by day 9, and the printed tissue was fully mature by day 42. Upon stress, the printed tissue showed signs of early AMD, such as drusen deposits under the RPE and progression to late dry AMD, with tissue degradation. “By printing the cells, we are facilitating the exchange of cellular cues necessary for normal outer blood-retinal barrier anatomy,” Bharti explained in a news release.1 “For example, the presence of RPE cells induces gene expression changes in fibroblasts and contributes to fibroblast formation. [the] Bruch’s Membrane — Proposed many years ago, but not proven until our model. “ An example of a printed cell. (Image credit: Dr. Kapil Bharti) According to the news release, the team’s main hurdle was developing a suitable biodegradable grid and maintaining a uniform print pattern. They achieved this with a temperature-sensitive hydrogel. In a news release, the NIH also provided the biofabrication expertise of Dr. Marc Ferrer, co-author of the project and director of the 3D Tissue Bioprinting Laboratory at the NIH’s National Center for Advanceal Translational Sciences, and his team. I pointed out that ‘In-well’ outer blood-retinal barrier tissue along with analytical measurements to enable drug screening. “Our collaboration resulted in a highly relevant retinal tissue model for degenerative eye disease,” said Ferrer in an NIH news release.1 “Such tissue models have many potential uses in translational applications, including therapeutics development.” References

1. NIH researchers use 3D bioprinting to create eye tissue. National Institutes of Health. Published December 22, 2022 https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-researchers-use-3d-bioprinting-create-eye-tissue 2. Song MJ, Quinn R, Nguyen E, et al. Bioprinted 3D outer retinal barrier reveals RPE-dependent choroidal phenotype in advanced macular degeneration. nut method2023;20:149-161. doi:10.1038/s41592-022-01701-1

