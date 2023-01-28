Boost your immunity with these foods





Winter and cold weather can cause joint pain, infections, allergy, dry skin, hair loss. It is important to protect yourself from the cold by wearing proper clothing. A strong immune system prepares you to fight these seasonal changes and ward off disease.

Therefore, nutritionist and nutritionist Galima suggested including certain foods in the diet. diet It can increase immunity and keep away from various diseases and infections. “Winter is here. It’s time to boost your immunity and protect yourself from everything. disease and infections. This climate change is having a negative impact on our skin, hair, joints and overall health,” she captioned the video. You may be tempted to eat oily foods in the winter, so try incorporating these foods into your diet. soup

Winter is the perfect season to savor your favorite soups. A hot soup on a cold winter night not only warms you up, but it’s also nutritious.A variety of spices and seasonings can be combined to create a soup Nutritious Add whole vegetables or lean meat. ghee

Adding a little ghee to your roti or rice can help keep you warm during this cold season.simply digestible fat Boosts immunity with other nutrients. root vegetables

Root vegetables are generally available at this time of year and are an excellent comfort food. root vegetables Turnips, carrots, yams, and more are rich sources of beta-carotene, magnesium, fiber, and many other nutrients. They nourish and boost energy. amla

Amla, an Indian gooseberry, is an excellent source of iron and vitamin C. Amla’s antioxidant properties make it ideal for winter to fight infections. 📣 Follow us for lifestyle news Instagram | | twitter | | Facebook Don’t miss the latest updates!

