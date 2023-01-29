Hearing about e-cigarettes may discourage young people from using e-cigarettes, study says





A new study by researchers at Western University found that demonstrating the health risks of e-cigarettes through expert advice and personal testimonials can help students avoid using e-cigarettes themselves. . Posted in Journal of Health Psychology On Friday, researchers online recruited 77 undergraduates from six states. All of them used e-cigarettes or other smoking products or devices consistently from at least 5 to 15 times per month. Participants were then divided into groups and shown one of two videos. The first video discusses the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle with general nutrition and exercise tips, while the second video explores what e-cigarettes and e-cigarettes are, Discussed potential health risks told by health experts and other e-cigarette users. Over a 45-day period, researchers followed up with participants to see how their feelings about e-cigarettes changed, and those who watched the second video expressed a desire to quit or reduce their e-cigarette habit. I have found that it is very likely to. Participants were asked about their e-cigarette smoking intentions and behaviors, and although e-cigarettes did not change their overall behavior dramatically, the researchers found that the intention to quit e-cigarettes was associated with smoking cessation. It was theorized that it could lead to action. Over the past few years, there has been growing concern about its use among teens and young adults. “I believe the same pattern of misconceptions and misconceptions about products will follow the same linear path that tobacco has followed over the next 30 years,” lead researcher Babak Salmani said in a news release. Health Canada and advocates call for more interventional methods Beyond warning labels This is especially true when it comes to online sales, which are difficult to regulate for teenagers. according to Statistics Canada, e-cigarette use is most prevalent among Canadians aged 15-24, a significant increase since nicotine-containing e-cigarettes were legalized in 2018. However, from age 15 he is nearly four times as likely to use e-cigarettes in the 17-year-old age group as he is in the 12-year-old age group. Up to 14 years old, according to 2019 data. Data on the health risks associated with e-cigarettes remain a mystery, but some studies suggest that e-cigarette abuse can lead to lung damage and pneumonia. Among e-cigarette products, fruit flavored aerosolsome proponents are concerned about how desirable it might be for teenagers. Salmani hopes his research can further research into the long-term effects of e-cigarettes and the need for community education and intervention. “We hope that local and federal governments or health agencies will be able to implement these types of interventions in schools, clinics and community centers so that people can understand the impact of these actions.” he said.

