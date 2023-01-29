Gum infections may be a risk factor for arrhythmia, researchers find





Periodontal disease, periodontal disease, can cause a variety of dental problems, from bad breath to bleeding to tooth loss. Now, researchers at Hiroshima University have discovered that it may be linked to an even more serious problem elsewhere in the body: the heart.

In a study published on October 31, JACC: Clinical ElectrophysiologyIn a sample of 76 patients with heart disease, the team found a significant correlation between periodontitis and fibrosis (scarring of the left atrial appendage of the heart leading to irregular heartbeats called atrial fibrillation). I discovered that there is “Periodontitis is associated with long-term inflammation, and inflammation plays an important role in the progression of atrial fibrosis and the pathogenesis of atrial fibrillation,” says lead author Shunsuke Miyauchi, assistant professor at the Hiroshima University Health Center. He also belongs to the Graduate School of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmaceutical and Health Sciences at the same university. “We hypothesized that periodontitis exacerbates atrial fibrosis. This histological study of the left atrial appendage demonstrated the relationship between clinical periodontitis status and degree of atrial fibrosis.” We aim to clarify.” The left atrial appendage was surgically removed from the patient and the researchers analyzed the tissue to establish a correlation between the severity of atrial fibrosis and the severity of periodontal disease. They found that fibrosis worsened with worsening periodontitis, suggesting that gum inflammation may exacerbate heart inflammation and disease. “This study provides basic evidence that periodontitis can exacerbate atrial fibrosis and may be a new modifiable risk factor for atrial fibrillation,” said Dr. The author, Yukiko Nakano, professor of cardiovascular medicine at the Hiroshima University Graduate School of Biomedical and Health Sciences, said. According to Nakano, in addition to improving other risk factors such as weight, activity level, and tobacco and alcohol use, periodontal care may help in comprehensive atrial fibrillation management. Studies have not established a causal relationship—that is, although the severity of periodontal disease and atrial fibrosis appear to be related, researchers have found that one conclusively leads to the other. She warned that it meant no. “Further evidence is needed to establish that periodontitis causally contributes to atrial fibrosis and that periodontal care can alter fibrosis,” Nakano said. One of our goals is to confirm that periodontitis is a modifiable risk factor for atrial fibrillation and to facilitate the participation of dental professionals in comprehensive atrial fibrillation management. is a low-cost and easily modifiable target among the known risk factors for atrial fibrillation, so the results of this study series may benefit many people around the world.” Next, the researchers hope to conduct future clinical trials to determine whether periodontal interventions reduce the incidence of atrial fibrillation and improve patient outcomes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/01/230127131143.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos