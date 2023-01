Undernourished coastal communities in the tropics, where micronutrient deficiencies can stunt children’s growth, can get the vitamins and minerals they need from sustainable small-scale octopus fisheries, researchers say. I’m here.

A study led by Cambridge scientists announced today that natural foodtropical small-scale octopus fisheries in food-insecure communities where prevalence of undernourishment can exceed 40% and stunting in children under 5 years of age can commonly exceed 30%; It demonstrates providing a sustainable source of food and income. Octopus’ high micronutrient density, including vitamin B12, copper, iron, and selenium, means that the human population only needs to eat small amounts to supplement a diet that consists primarily of staple plant crops. Small-scale tropical octopus fisheries produce only a small amount of fish and can provide needed micronutrients to a relatively large number of people. The octopus’ rapid growth and adaptability to environmental change promotes sustainable production, and fishing methods in fisheries (consisting primarily of manual, small-scale lines, pots and traps) are increasingly Less harm to the environment than industrial fishing. . Dr David Willer, lead author in the Department of Zoology, University of Cambridge and Fellow of Murray Edwards College, said: It’s high-energy, but relatively low in key nutrients. Just eating a little something like octopus, which is very rich in micronutrients, can fill a vital nutritional gap.Work better, do better. It can lead to employment, better social development. “These small fisheries also provide income and livelihoods, often benefiting women who gain economic status as a result. Small-scale octopus fisheries revolve around local communities. , may give greater resilience to market pressures and other disruptions to global food supply and trade.” Small-scale fisheries, across all sectors, currently provide more than two-thirds of the seafood consumed by humans worldwide and employ more than 90% of fishers in capture fisheries. 47% of the workforce employed in these fisheries are women. Based on a global review of data from the global seafood database and published literature, the researchers found that, in many cases, tropical small-scale octopus fisheries are operated using relatively low-impact techniques. and found that when combined with local and national management approaches, they could offer something more sustainable. seafood sauce. Successful approaches include regular fishery closures, size limits and licensing. Knowledge transfer on fishing gear is also important for widespread dissemination of messages on fish sustainability, food security and economic stability.

