Sleep disturbances are associated with more parental stress





Editor's Note: Child and adolescent psychiatrist Neha Chaudhary, Ph.D. be me health Faculty member at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.



CNN

—

When I found out I was pregnant with my son a few years ago, the process of labor wasn’t what I feared most. rest. As a doctor, I spent 10 years of my life staying up all night, doing 30+ hour on-call shifts, sleep deprived by the annoying beeping of my pager. I knew how my brain worked on the other side of sleep. We were stressed, nervous, and slow to process information. We slowed down our reflexes, craving unhealthy food whenever possible, and everything felt like a mountain. Still, nothing prepared me for the unique sleep deprivation of parenthood. It meant that there was no period. I didn’t sleep well until my child slept well. And, like all parents and caregivers, only I feeling very sick after lack of sleep(We ended up on the other side.) As it turns out, it wasn’t.according to new research, parental sleep disruption and child sleep disruption, respectively, correlated with increased parental stress. In fact, it didn’t matter whether the parent had a sleep disorder or the child had a sleep disorder. real kicker? Stressed parents don’t sleep well. So do stressed children. So the more sleep deprived your family is, the more stressed everyone will be and the more stressed they will be. the worse they sleepSometimes all stress can even lead to anxiety and depression. is known to affect sleep). For sleep-deprived parents and caregivers, these results should not come as a surprise. I strongly believe that If you and your family are stuck in the “sleep deprivation” trap, the first thing you can do is invest in sleep as a family. more likely to affect make sure you are focused good sleep hygieneincluding consistent bedtimes and a soothing bedtime routine with the right sleep environment (think: cold, dark, not immediately after eating) and no screen time. Even very young children are strongly encouraged to model these behaviors. They will thank you later. Remember, it doesn’t just start and end with sleep – stress is also involved. So focus on lowering stress levels for everyone in your home. You can try mindfulness meditation, sensory experiences like aromatherapy, candles, soothing music, soaking in a bathtub, or your own version to calm you down. training coping skills In those stressful moments, like taking a deep breath, calling a friend, or distracting yourself with a mindful, everyday activity (even something as boring as folding laundry). There are plenty of apps you can download to help both you and your child get through stressful moments and learn healthy sleep habits.If the problem persists, whether it’s sleep problems or stress, seek professional help. sleep apneacan go undiagnosed for years and affect the quality of life of both parents and children. conditions such as anxiety and depression. Make an appointment with your family doctor, children’s pediatrician, therapist, or psychiatrist if you’re stuck in the “sleep deprivation” trap and it’s taking a toll on your family’s health.you might sleep well tonight.

