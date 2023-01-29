Health
New study finds the best brain exercises for memory
- Studies show that exercise can have a positive impact on memory and brain health.
- A new study links vigorous exercise to improved memory, planning and organization.
- Data shows that just 10 minutes a day can make a big difference.
Experts have known about the physical benefits of exercise for years, but research is ongoing into how exercise impacts the mind. movement was revealed. It helps sharpen everything from your memory to your ability to organize.
A study published in Journal of Epidemiology & Community Healthtracked data from approximately 4,500 people in the UK who had activity monitors strapped to their thighs 24 hours a day for a week. Researchers analyzed how activity levels affect short-term memory, problem-solving ability, and ability to process things.
The study found that doing moderate, vigorous exercise or activity, even if done in less than 10 minutes, was significantly more effective than people who spent most of the time sitting, sleeping, or doing mild activity. Associated with higher cognitive scores.strenuous exercise Common activities include running, swimming, biking uphill, and dancing. moderate exercise This includes brisk walking and anything that makes your heart beat faster. )
Researchers specifically found that those who underwent these workouts had better results working memory (the small amount of information that can be held in the head and used to perform cognitive tasks), the greatest impact was on execution processes such as planning and organization.
Conversely, those who spent more time sleeping, sitting, or moving slightly instead of doing moderate to vigorous exercise experienced a 1% to 2% decline in cognitive performance.
“You should strive to maintain moderate, brisk periods of physical activity or reinforce it in place of other behaviors,” the researchers wrote in their conclusions.
But the research wasn’t perfect. Using previously collected cohort data, researchers did not know extensive details about participants’ health status or long-term cognitive health. The findings “may mean that people who move more tend to have higher cognitive performance on average,” said a PhD student at the Institute for Sport, Exercise and Health at University College London. said the study’s lead author, John Mitchell. However, he also said the findings suggest that “even small changes in our daily routines can have downstream consequences for our cognition.”
So why is there a link between exercise and a good memory? Here’s what you need to know.
Why does exercise sharpen your memory and thinking skills?
This isn’t the first study to find a link between exercise and improved cognitive performance. actual, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) online specifically states that physical activity helps improve cognitive health, memory, emotional balance, and problem-solving.
Regular exercise can also reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.His one scientific analysis of his 128,925 published in the journal preventive medicine In 2020, inactive adults were found to be nearly twice as likely to have cognitive decline compared to more active adults.
But the “why” behind it is “not entirely clear,” he says. Ryan Gratt, CPT, Senior Brain Health Coach and Director of the FitBrain Program at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, California. However, according to Glatt, previous research suggests that “various levels of activity can affect blood flow and cognition in the brain.” In other words, exercising with a harder clip stimulates blood flow to your brain, improving your ability to think well in the process.
“It could be related to a variety of factors related to brain growth and skeletal muscle,” says Stephen K. Mullin, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Health at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. says. “Many studies show that people who are better suited for aerobic exercise have denser brain tissue, suggesting a better link between tissue and health.”
Exercise also activates skeletal muscles (muscles that connect to bones). This hormone is thought to communicate with the brain and affect neuron health and function. cells that act as information messengers. “This may promote the growth and regeneration of brain cells that aid memory and cognition,” he says.
Currently CDC Recommendation Most adults get 150 minutes or more of moderate-intensity exercise per week.
best exercises for your memory
Overall, the CDC suggests doing the following to incorporate more exercise into your life to enhance your brain health:
- dance
- Squat down while watching TV or march on the spot
- start a walking routine
- use the stairs
- If you have a dog, walk it (one study Dog owners were found to walk an average of 22 minutes more each day than non-dog owners.)
However, the latest research suggests that more vigorous activity is actually best for the brain. However, it is important to get your heart rate up.
This includes doing exercises such as:
- HIIT workout
- running
- jogging
- swimming
- cycling on slopes
- dancing
Malin’s advice: ‘Have an active ‘snack’ and sit and rest throughout the day. This includes doing jumping jacks for 1-2 minutes, climbing stairs at a fast pace, or trying to displace by doing air squats or push-ups. About 6-10 minutes of sedentary activity per day. “Instead, trying to walk-in for about 10 minutes can go a long way,” he says.
Korin Miller is a freelance writer who specializes in general health, sexual health and relationships, and lifestyle trends, and has appeared in men’s health, women’s health, self, glamour, and more. . She has a master’s degree from American University, she lives by the sea, and one day she hopes to own a teacup, a pig and an octopus her truck.
