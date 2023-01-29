Health
Ketogenic Diet – Not an Option for Our Sheep or Cows
For years, I have been bombarded with diet culture on social media.
The “Ketogenic Diet”, like clockwork, claims significant weight loss.
Still, as a veterinarian, it’s the last one I ever recommend for the simple fact of how detrimental the ketogenic diet is to the health of both cattle and sheep.
Ketone bodies are a byproduct of excessive fat metabolism by the liver, mobilizing body fat for energy when other sources are unavailable.
This occurs during a negative energy balance when the animal is forced to use stored fat for energy.
For cows, this usually occurs during early to peak lactation, and for ewes when there are multiple lambs near calving.
Asymptomatic ketosis can lead to conditions such as abomasum displacement associated with high ketone levels that interfere with dry matter intake.
A weakened immune system is also associated with the presence of ketone bodies in the blood, making animals more susceptible to infections such as mastitis and metritis.
Calls describing cows showing signs of nervousness – behaving aggressively and licking the gate erratically is the classic presentation of cows in clinical neurogenic ketosis.
Thankfully, neurotic ketosis is actually very rare, but less serious signs like loss of appetite, milk drops, and hard stools usually fall under the umbrella term of “off form,” which is why I It was called “Slow Fever” when I was in the UK. .
Fatty liver is another form of ketosis and can be fatal for cattle.
In sheep, twin lamb disease usually manifests as blind ewes lying near their due date and ‘gazing at the stars’.
Older, more well-conditioned ewes with multiple lambs are most at risk of developing the disease.
The key to treating these clinical animals is to provide them with an alternative energy source to this undesirable fat mobilization.
Unlike humans, ruminants cannot absorb glucose directly from the gut and must be supplied with energy by the rumen in a form that allows glucose production.
This is where the propylene glycol drench will have its moment of glory, and we recommend waiting this spring. I have.
I have to rely on my trusty ketone meter, which is a more objective measure of ketones. .
Pen-side milk strips are also available that turn purple if there are too many ketones in the milk.
A good way for dairymen to know the energy status of the entire herd at this time of year is to take a blood sample.
Calcium levels can also be included in the test.This is related to last week’s topic, latent milk fever.The two conditions can co-exist.
Currently, there is a transitional cattle blood profile package available from Farmlab that provides excellent insight into the management of transitional cattle on farms.
A similar metabolic profile can be utilized by ewes to monitor the negative energy state of the herd’s energy.
Due to the fact that ketones are metabolites of lipolysis, the goal is to produce cows with a BCS score of less than 3.5 out of 5 at calving.
Similarly, it is important not to overload sheep during calving and feed according to scan results so that sheep carrying multiple lambs receive sufficient energy.
Beautiful stock marker color-coordinated pens on post-scan ewes make me so happy when I visit the sheep farm before the lambs lay.
Ruminant animals have a natural appetite loss during this time, so pre- and postpartum dry matter intake is very important. We need our meals to be very palatable and easily accessible in terms of feed.
For dairy cows, priority should be given to at least 60 cm of feed space per cow, fresh feed daily, and pushing feed up to the fence during the day.
For ewes, it is recommended to allow 20 cm feeding space for feed and 40-60 cm feeding space for meals, depending on the weight of the ewe.
I know it’s easy to just focus on what you eat (and this is still important). However, there are simple things that shouldn’t be overlooked, such as making sure stock is easily accessible on a diet.
Consult your veterinarian for concerns regarding negative energy balance and ketosis to implement diagnostic and preventative measures.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/farming/arid-41058251.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ketogenic Diet – Not an Option for Our Sheep or Cows
- Hear Biden’s full statement on the United States’ continued support for Ukraine
- New study finds the best brain exercises for memory
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai to take pay cut after laying off 12,000 employees
- Buzzed Barbers WeHo has a grand opening in West Hollywood
- Lancer women’s tennis sharp in Lynchburg
- Walking backwards benefits your body and mind
- How Fashion Defined 1980s Cinema
- 3 dead and dozens injured after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Iran
- Former President Donald Trump speaks at the SC Statehouse
- New U.S. childhood obesity guidelines criticized by families
- Google Doodle game celebrates the fun of bubble tea