Ketogenic Diet – Not an Option for Our Sheep or Cows

For years, I have been bombarded with diet culture on social media.

The “Ketogenic Diet”, like clockwork, claims significant weight loss.

Still, as a veterinarian, it’s the last one I ever recommend for the simple fact of how detrimental the ketogenic diet is to the health of both cattle and sheep.

What is ketosis?

Ketone bodies are a byproduct of excessive fat metabolism by the liver, mobilizing body fat for energy when other sources are unavailable.

This occurs during a negative energy balance when the animal is forced to use stored fat for energy.

For cows, this usually occurs during early to peak lactation, and for ewes when there are multiple lambs near calving.

Ketones have been implicated in many disease processes, such as twin disease or toxemia of pregnancy in sheep lambs and neurogenic ketosis or “late fever” in cattle.

Asymptomatic ketosis can lead to conditions such as abomasum displacement associated with high ketone levels that interfere with dry matter intake.

A weakened immune system is also associated with the presence of ketone bodies in the blood, making animals more susceptible to infections such as mastitis and metritis.

Calls describing cows showing signs of nervousness – behaving aggressively and licking the gate erratically is the classic presentation of cows in clinical neurogenic ketosis.

Thankfully, neurotic ketosis is actually very rare, but less serious signs like loss of appetite, milk drops, and hard stools usually fall under the umbrella term of “off form,” which is why I It was called “Slow Fever” when I was in the UK. .

Fatty liver is another form of ketosis and can be fatal for cattle.

In sheep, twin lamb disease usually manifests as blind ewes lying near their due date and ‘gazing at the stars’.

Older, more well-conditioned ewes with multiple lambs are most at risk of developing the disease.

Treatment for ketosis

The key to treating these clinical animals is to provide them with an alternative energy source to this undesirable fat mobilization.

Unlike humans, ruminants cannot absorb glucose directly from the gut and must be supplied with energy by the rumen in a form that allows glucose production.

This is where the propylene glycol drench will have its moment of glory, and we recommend waiting this spring. I have.

I couldn’t easily smell the classic pear drop scent of ketones from the breath of cows or sheep, but my veterinarian friend Lisa O’Kelly said I could smell it outside the crash or from the parlor. I got

I have to rely on my trusty ketone meter, which is a more objective measure of ketones. .

Pen-side milk strips are also available that turn purple if there are too many ketones in the milk.

A good way for dairymen to know the energy status of the entire herd at this time of year is to take a blood sample.

Calcium levels can also be included in the test.This is related to last week’s topic, latent milk fever.The two conditions can co-exist.

Currently, there is a transitional cattle blood profile package available from Farmlab that provides excellent insight into the management of transitional cattle on farms.

A similar metabolic profile can be utilized by ewes to monitor the negative energy state of the herd’s energy.

Due to the fact that ketones are metabolites of lipolysis, the goal is to produce cows with a BCS score of less than 3.5 out of 5 at calving.

The fat cow’s temptation is to go on a diet. However, no more than half of the body condition score is lost between calving and breeding to prevent excess fat mobilization.

Similarly, it is important not to overload sheep during calving and feed according to scan results so that sheep carrying multiple lambs receive sufficient energy.

Beautiful stock marker color-coordinated pens on post-scan ewes make me so happy when I visit the sheep farm before the lambs lay.

Ruminant animals have a natural appetite loss during this time, so pre- and postpartum dry matter intake is very important. We need our meals to be very palatable and easily accessible in terms of feed.

For dairy cows, priority should be given to at least 60 cm of feed space per cow, fresh feed daily, and pushing feed up to the fence during the day.

For ewes, it is recommended to allow 20 cm feeding space for feed and 40-60 cm feeding space for meals, depending on the weight of the ewe.

I know it’s easy to just focus on what you eat (and this is still important). However, there are simple things that shouldn’t be overlooked, such as making sure stock is easily accessible on a diet.

Consult your veterinarian for concerns regarding negative energy balance and ketosis to implement diagnostic and preventative measures.