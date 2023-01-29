Health
The ‘debilitating’ effects of the pandemic remain on UK youth.Young people
Young people are being “disastrously” affected by the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, according to two studies that show happiness and self-confidence plummeted to all-time lows.
Both studies detail the different ways young people continue to suffer. The hardships include deteriorating mental and physical health, as well as widespread learning loss that experts say will undoubtedly affect their future.
Sir Peter Rumple, founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust, said: “While many believe the pandemic is over, the fallout is not over for our young people, especially those from less affluent families.” said. He led one of the University College London research projects involving 13,000 respondents.
“It is clear that the pandemic continues to have a profound impact on the lives of young people,” he added.
The findings mirror the concerns expressed in Part 2 of The Guardian. covid generation Released on Sunday, the series will see young people discuss how the pandemic is still affecting their lives and what they plan for the future 18 months after the end of the third nationwide lockdown. Analyzing.
UK CEO Jonathan Townsend prince’s trustsurveyed 2,025 young people aged 16 to 25 and said:
“The significant disruption to education during this time left these young people worried about their skills and qualifications and less confident in their ability to secure jobs or achieve future career goals.”
this is research Nearly half of the young people surveyed felt hopeless about their future. This was his lowest result in the 14 years the trust has run the NatWest Youth Index.
Half of the young people surveyed say they are worried about permanent knowledge and skills gaps that will prevent them from getting the jobs of the future.
Trust research Covid Social Mobility and Opportunities (Cosmo) Survey By Sutton Trust and UCL.
Nearly half of young people say they haven’t caught up on learnings they’ve missed during the pandemic, according to a Cosmo survey, ranging from 43% of those who have never had Covid to 59% of those who have had Covid for a long time. had.
Nearly one in five young people, including those who were uninfected, said their GCSE performance was worse than expected, up to a third of those who had Covid longer.
Half of young people without COVID-19 say their motivation has decreased, up to 57% of young people with long-term COVID-19.
Concerns about the future are serious, with 40% of respondents saying the pandemic has left them unprepared to take the next step in education and training. The figure was higher for those who had severe COVID-19 for a long time, half of whom felt unprepared.
As a result of the loss of learning and confidence due to the pandemic, two-thirds of those questioned in Cosmo’s survey said they have changed their future education and career plans.
This finding was echoed in the Prince’s Trust survey, which found that more than a quarter of respondents from poor backgrounds were planning to finish their education early to start making money. Okay, 15% for young people overall.
Olly Parker, head of external affairs at the charity YoungMinds, said the survey was “a shocking example of how the pandemic has fundamentally changed the lives of so many young people, questioning their hopes and confidence for the future.” It’s a snapshot that’s sadly familiar,” he said.
Ndidi Okezie, CEO of charity UK Youth, agrees. “Today’s youth face a series of major challenges that cannot be underestimated,” she said. “The lingering effects of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis are having a major impact on young people’s education, mental health, financial security and confidence in the future.”
