Health
Surgeon general says 13 is “too early” to be on social media.
CNN
—
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says he believes 13-year-olds are too young to be on social media platforms.
Meta, Twitter, and numerous other social media giants now allow users as young as 13 to join their platforms.
“Personally, I believe 13 is too early, based on the data I have seen…they are often undermined by their self-esteem, their relationships, and the distorted and often distorted environment of social media. , to the detriment of those children,” Murthy said in the “CNN Newsroom.”
The number of teens on social media is raising alarm bells among health professionals. ever-growing body of research about the harm such platforms may cause to adolescents.
Murthy acknowledged the difficulty of keeping children away from these platforms due to their popularity, but said parents can achieve success by presenting a united front. suggested.
“If parents could come together and say, as a group, that they would not allow their children to use social media until they were 16, 17, 18, or whatever age they chose, it would be you. children are not at risk early on,” he told CNN.
new research suggests Regularly checking social media can change adolescent brain chemistry.
According to a study published this month, JAMA Pediatricsstudents who checked social media more regularly showed higher neurosensitivity in certain parts of the brain, making their brains more sensitive to social consequences over time.
Psychiatrists such as Dr. Adriana Stacey have been pointing out this phenomenon for years. Stacey, who primarily targets her teens and college students, previously told CNN that using her social media releases a “dopamine dump” in her brain.
“When you do something addictive, like using cocaine or using your smartphone, your brain releases a ton of dopamine at once, which tells our brain to keep using it,” she says. “This part of the brain is actually much more active, especially in teenagers, compared to adults. They can’t get motivated to do other things.”
Recent research shows other ways excessive screen time can affect brain development. For young children, for example, excessive screen time Declining emerging literacy skills and the ability to use expressive language.
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy Recently published an editorial Bulwark on Loneliness and Mental Health reflected Surgeon’s general concerns about social media. It just doesn’t give you the same sense of value and satisfaction that you get from talking to someone or seeing someone,” Murphy told CNN in an interview with Mercy.
For both Murphy and Mercy, the issue of social media addiction is personal. Both men are fathers – Murphy to teenagers and Mercy to young children. “It’s no coincidence that Dr. Mercy and I talk about this loneliness issue in public more than perhaps others,” Murphy told CNN. “I’m looking at this through the prism of my girlfriend’s 14-year-old and her 11-year-old.”
Murphy explained that as a country, the US is not helpless in the face of Big Tech. Lawmakers can make a variety of decisions about restricting young children from social media and encouraging companies to become less reliant on algorithms.
The Surgeon General also referred to similarly addictive algorithms and explained that pitting teenagers against Big Tech “isn’t a fair fight.” If we tell our children to use their willpower to control the time they spend, it pits them against the world’s greatest product designers. ”
Despite the hurdles facing parents and children, Murphy expressed optimism about the future of social media.
“This is not out of our control. When we had dangerous vehicles on the road, we passed laws to make those vehicles less dangerous,” he told CNN. “We have to make a decision [social media] A healthier experience that makes children feel better about themselves and less lonely. ”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/29/health/surgeon-general-social-media/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Surgeon general says 13 is “too early” to be on social media.
- Death of Annie Wersching: ’24’, the actor of ‘Last of Us’ had cancer
- UCHealth is seeing an increase in frostbite cases in the Denver area.
- RRR made us all proud as Indians, says star Bollywood hero
- Complete list of winners of the 47th SWAG Awards gala
- FION Avatar handbag: turn movie magic into haute couture | national company
- Israeli AI construction tech helps build UK hospital
- Priscilla Presley files a petition questioning the validity of Lisa Marie Presleys
- Stocks and government bonds slip as planned judicial reshuffle dampens investor mood
- RNC promises independence from Trump in 2024. Can he pull it off?
- Annie Wersching, voice actor of The Last of Us, died at 45
- Germany wins World Cup hockey for the first time in 17 years DW 29-01-2023