The COVID pandemic has caused a sharp rise in cardiovascular deaths

A recent report by the American Heart Association published in the journal circulation reported the latest statistics and results for 2023 on major cardiovascular and cardiovascular diseases, with additional insights into heart disease trends during the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. rice field.

Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2023 Update: Report from the American Heart AssociationImage Credit: Kateryna Kon / Shutterstock

Background

An annual report by the American Heart Association in collaboration with other government agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, on cardiovascular disease risk factors associated with the American Heart Association’s Life Essential Eight, including diet and other health behaviors. It shows the latest stats. Physical activity, weight, smoking, and other contributing health factors such as cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure. This report is an essential resource for health professionals, policy makers, health advocates, researchers, and the general public seeking up-to-date, authoritative information on cardiovascular health.

Main findings

According to the American Heart Association report, 928,713 people died of cardiovascular disease in 2020, 580,994 of whom were under the age of 85. Male and female mortality rates were about the same. There were 696,937 deaths from heart disease in 2020, of which more than 400,000 were in people under her 85 years of age.

Between 2013 and 2020, the overall cardiovascular health score, based on the eight essential components of life, was 73.6 for children aged 16 to 19 in the United States (US) and 65.2 for adults. bottom. An increase in cardiovascular health score was associated with an increase in her life expectancy of 5.5 years in men and 4.2 years in women. However, life expectancy at birth decreased from 78.8 years he to 77 years between 2019 and 2020 due to her COVID-19-related deaths of over 1 million. The cumulative COVID-19-related mortality rate was approximately 292 per 100,000 in metropolitan areas and 392 per 100,000 in non-metropolitan areas.

On average, tobacco use decreased among youth and adults in the United States, but in 2020, among Alaska Native, Native American, gay, lesbian, and bisexual adults, white and heterosexual Tobacco use was higher than in adults. The report also showed that in 2019 and her 2020, only 20.6% of young people aged 6 to her 17 were active for 60 minutes or more a day. According to 2018 self-reported statistics, 54.2% of her adults met the physical activity guidelines of 150 minutes or more of her moderate physical activity or 75 minutes or more of vigorous physical activity per week.

According to the Life Essentials Score, diet or nutrition was one of the four areas with the lowest scores, ranging from 23.8 to 47.7 across different demographic groups. Diet scores for children aged 2 to 5 and children aged 12 to 19 were 61.1 and 28.5, respectively.However, its prevalence Overweight was 36.8%, and obesity was prevalent in 19.8% of US adolescents and children aged 2 to 19 years. The highest prevalence was observed among Hispanic male and non-Hispanic black female adolescents. Among adults aged 20 years and older, the prevalence of overweight or obesity was 71.2% and 41.4%, respectively.

Between 2017 and 2020, 5% of adolescent males and 4.6% of adolescent females experienced elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) levels, compared with 25.6% of male adolescents. % and 25.4% of women had high levels of LDL-C. C. Furthermore, among US adults age 20 and older, hypertension is prevalent in 50.4% of men and 43% of women, with an estimated 122.4 million hypertensive adults in the United States between 2017 and 2020. Equivalent.

Additionally, based on data from 2017–2020, nearly 29.3 million adults in the United States were diagnosed with diabetes, with peripheral artery disease being the most common (16.2%) and premature cardiovascular disease associated with diabetes. Complications were seen, followed by heart failure (14.1%). ), angina pectoris (11.9%), nonfatal myocardial infarction (11.5%), and stroke (10.3%).

From 2017 to 2020, the prevalence of cardiovascular disease, including coronary heart disease, heart failure, hypertension, and stroke, was 48.6% among adults 20 years and older in the United States. 2020 mortality data suggest heart disease and stroke caused more deaths than lower respiratory tract disease and cancer. increased by 18.71% to

Conclusion

All in all, a comprehensive report by the American Heart Association, containing the latest statistics on heart disease and stroke, will provide medical professionals, policy makers, researchers, and interested citizens with a wide range of cardiovascular disease prevalence and Mortality, risk factors and related in-depth resources. Outcomes, as well as other serious health conditions such as kidney disease and metabolic disease.