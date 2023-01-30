



This protocol presents a general methodology for estimating vaccine efficacy (VE) for COVID-19 using established health data registries in participating EU/EEA Member States. This work will be carried out within the Vaccine Efficacy, Burden and Impact Study (VEBIS) framework contract. A pilot study involving Denmark, Spain (Navarre), Norway and Portugal was conducted between April and June 2022 according to a common pilot protocol (published by ECDC in 2022). [1, 2]Experience gained in pilots has informed the current protocol. The study design used data collected regularly in electronic health record databases, along with data on community-dwelling populations in age groups for which immunization was universally recommended (i.e., excluding those living in nursing homes). It is a retrospective cohort study. Research time. Outcomes of interest include hospitalization or death due to COVID-19. Other data collected include sociodemographic variables (age, gender), clinical variables (comorbidities, history of SARS-CoV-2 infection), and COVID-19 vaccination variables (brand, number of doses). and date of administration). The protocol outlines agreed methods for analyzing available data related to COVID-19 outcomes at the country level and includes plans for pooled analyses. The approach proposed in this study is to prospectively make monthly her VE estimates to monitor VE over time. Vaccine efficacy will be estimated with a study period covering an 8-week follow-up period. At least one month from the end of the study period to the date of data extraction will be skipped to allow data integration. Therefore, this protocol defines a rolling study period in which an 8-week window advances by 1 month for each successive monthly estimate. This master protocol is primarily intended to guide the conduct of research funded by ECDC. However, ECDC encourages the use of this protocol as a basis to conduct vaccine efficacy studies in countries that do not currently plan to participate in ECDC-funded research. Using a consistent protocol facilitates comparison of results across studies, countries, and sites.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/publications-data/protocol-covid-19-vaccine-effectiveness-study-using-health-data-registries

