



news A new study explored the impact of COVID-19 boosters on people with multiple chronic diseases. The study’s authors say their findings represent one of the best risk reductions reported to date.

A new study suggests that booster doses may reduce the risk of death from COVID-19 in adults with comorbidities by up to 90% compared to those who were only vaccinated twice.





of Articles published this week in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Associationresearchers at the University of Hong Kong compared the effects of a third dose of both the Pfizer and Coronavac vaccines.





In a retrospective cohort study, we examined clinical records of adults aged 18 years and older from public health facilities in Hong Kong from 11 November 2021 to 31 March 2022. This is due to the global predominance of the Omicron variant. Deaths related to COVID-19 were the primary outcome considered by the researchers.





The authors acknowledged that multimorbidity is a “common risk factor” for COVID-19, and their study sought to assess the association between boosters and COVID-19 mortality in this group. says there is.





Data from 120,724 Pfizer recipients (72% received a booster) and 127,318 CoronaVac recipients (75% documented to have a booster) were included in the study.





The study only included people with at least two out of 30 chronic conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.





Both groups were followed after a median of 34 days for the Pfizer group and 38 days for the CoronaVac cohort.





Among Pfizer recipients, the booster group had 5 COVID-19-related deaths compared to 34 in the double-dose group, but 26 and 1 in those who used the CoronaVac booster. Among those who received fewer doses, 88 died.





“Among multimorbidity, booster vaccination [Pfizer] Alternatively, CoronaVac was associated with more than a 90% reduction in COVID-19-related mortality compared with just two doses,” the authors wrote.





“These results highlight the critical role of booster vaccination to protect vulnerable populations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.





“They also highlighted the potential benefits of booster vaccination, especially in vulnerable populations living with multimorbidity, regarding future booster doses of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines beyond the first booster.” , endorses the recent focus on the elderly and those with chronic diseases.”





Previous studies have shown boosters to be effective against infections, severe illness, and death, but the authors note that their findings stand out.





“Our estimate is a 95% reduction in risk. [Pfizer] Although the age of recruitment was as low as 18 years, booster vaccination is probably the best risk reduction reported so far.





The authors also cite decreased protection provided by the first and second doses as another possible explanation for the difference, with days enrolled after the second dose averaging 180 days in the study cohort. is exceeded.





Latest COVID-19 Vaccination statistics in Australia More than 1 in 4 people over the age of 16 have not yet received their booster dose. Among those aged 65 and over, the most at-risk age group, 92.4% received her third dose, more than 7% less him than those who received the first vaccination course.





Ah previously edited passage Halton report commissioned by the federal government to consider Australia’s procurement of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments finds lack of awareness about the importance of boosters, as well as ‘inconsistent messages from health officials’ and hesitation has been pointed out as the underlying factor. Booster ingest speed slows down.





“Although Australia has had early success in managing the pandemic, it has performed poorly compared to other countries in managing the further emergence of new variants and vaccination rollouts,” the report notes. doing.





of Latest mortality statistics Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) show the ongoing impact of the pandemic, with 14,407 deaths recorded in 2022, either dying from COVID-19 or While there have been deaths, more registrations are expected.





The highest number of deaths occurred in the 80- to 89-year-old group, with preliminary figures suggesting 2,497 male and 2,027 female deaths, based on currently available data.





of Latest ABS Report shows 16% more deaths compared to 2022 projections through the end of October. Institute of Actuaries The COVID-19 Mortality Working Group has calculated 13% higher than the annual forecast through the end of August.





In the Hong Kong study, researchers calculated a COVID-19-related mortality rate of 1.3 per million person-days in Pfizer’s booster arm, compared to 23.4 in the two-dose arm. For the coronavac group, the same calculation yielded 5.3 and 53.1 respectively.





The authors also found that people with multimorbidity “may be more educated, health conscious, and more active in health-seeking behaviors” and that they are more likely to have minimal COVID risk. Some limitations to their study are outlined, including that self-care to reduce obesity may be superior. 19.





“Therefore, the analysis may overestimate the effectiveness of booster doses,” they wrote.





“Nevertheless, people in the comparison cohort had already received two doses and any such overestimation should be minimal and may not significantly affect the outcome. .”





The authors also note that the results were set as ‘COVID-19 deaths’ rather than ‘COVID-19 deaths’.





They also stress that the 30 chronic diseases included in the study group are “not exhaustive.”





However, the authors noted that “the data are very It must be highly reliable and representative for ‘.







