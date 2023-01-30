A crash course in biotechnology successes and failures

The anticancer drug ibrutinib suppresses uncontrolled B cell proliferation (green).Credit: Keith R. Porter/SPL

For Blood and Gold: Billionaires, Biotech, and the Quest for Blockbuster Drugs Nathan Vardy WW Norton (2023)

Even in the most experienced hands, the majority of drug candidates fail. So for a serial entrepreneur whose previous business highlights have included investing in his kits and bakeries, taking over his struggling bio tech company sounds like a recipe for success. not.

Perhaps it was.Robert Duggan fell short of his original goal of developing a cure for the brain tumor that took his son’s life, but his company went on to make a revolutionary leukemia drug called ibrutinib, which Duggan would make a million dollars in. And yet, despite the financial happy ending, the story veteran business reporter Nathan Vardi is telling for blood and gold Not a fairy tale. This book is a fascinating tutorial on the harsh realities of drug development, and it looks at all the huge roles that opportunity and money play, and how science is often reluctant to raise money.

In 2008, Duggan acquired Pharmacyclic, based in Sunnyvale, California. It had just survived a series of contusion clinical trial results that marked the end of its most promising prospective treatment. Drugs intended to shrink brain tumors not only failed to do so, but sometimes turned the skin of trial participants green.

chance of success

Years ago, Pharmacyclics happened to purchase several assets at bargain prices from another company, including compounds that bind to and inhibit proteins called Bruton’s tyrosine kinases. The compound was originally intended as a research tool rather than a pharmaceutical. But after a failed brain tumor trial, Pharmacyclics decided to use an inhibitor. Because the kinase is important to her immune cells, called B cells, she thought blocking the protein could curb cancers caused by uncontrolled B cell proliferation, such as certain lymphomas and leukemias. I was.

Pharmacyclics staff members worked around the clock to test the compound amid the company’s political turmoil and pressure from early investors. The words came out of Duggan’s eccentric leadership style — a big influence on his belief in Scientology, his enthusiastic personality and his experience in a less regulated, consumer-oriented industry than biotech companies like Pharmacyclic. it was done. “Anyone who heard it through the biotech vines of Silicon Valley knew it was a strange place,” Vardi wrote.

bitter pills

Still, much of Pharmacyclics’ broader story is a generic biotech parable. Academic scientists interested in drug development would benefit from his reality check. Science is just one of many factors that determined the fate of ibrutinib. These include money, competition, intellectual property law, regulatory requirements, and health economics. In many cases, researchers didn’t pull the strings. In fact, few were still able to get rewarded when the cash came in. science training.

Vardi devotes much of the book to how Wayne Rothbaum, an experienced micromanaging equity trader and early investor in Pharmacyclics, influenced the company’s direction, including key scientific decisions. It explains in detail. With tensions mounting, Duggan fired several key executives who had been working around the clock on drugs and escorted them out of the building. A few weeks later, borrowing credentials from a friend of hers, she snuck into a Pharmacyclic presentation at a prestigious oncology conference, where she sat in the audience and learned that a clinical trial she had helped design had been successful. She cried when she learned

And it succeeded. Ibrutinib slowed cancer growth in two-thirds of her patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, the most common form of cancer in adults, and produced fewer toxic side effects than standard chemotherapy. . Vardi explains that one participant woke up one morning to find that the swollen lymph nodes with cancer had shrunk and the constant pain it was causing was gone. His first thought was that he must be dead. Another participant traveled with a full supply of ibrutinib in his pocket and worried that an emergency would pull him out of his bag.

Ultimately, Pharmacyclics reached the climax that awaits many successful biotech companies. That is, it was acquired by a large pharmaceutical company with the necessary funding and infrastructure to mass produce and market drugs while complying with regulatory requirements. In 2015, Chicago’s AbbVie in North, Illinois acquired Pharmacyclic for her US$21 billion. The hard work of a select few employees has been rewarded with millions of dollars. Investors who took financial risks to fund their businesses have made billions of dollars. Some Pharmacyclic scientists and executives were bitter about the magnitude of the difference, leaving Valdi outright excluded, including the academic researchers who conducted clinical trials and the scientists who designed ibrutinib in the first place. Emphasizing people.

But readers outside the biotech bubble may turn their anger on another aspect of this article. When ibrutinib hit the market in 2013, the course cost $131,000 annually in the United States. Some have to take medication for years. Ibrutinib may be less physically toxic than many other cancer treatments, but it is economically toxic for many people who need it.

for blood and gold does an excellent job of highlighting the complexities and financial and personal costs of drug development. But given that more than 40% of his cancer patients in the United States have used up his savings within two years of diagnosis, the final giant payoff is perhaps the most bitter pill to swallow.