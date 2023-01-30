Incidence trends and spatial distribution of lung adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma in Taiwan

shape 1 presents age-adjusted lung cancer incidence trends in Taiwan from 1997 to 2017.There was an increase in overall lung cancer incidence among men, but this increase slowed near the end of the study period (AAPC = 0.8, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.6, 1.1). In women, rates increased rapidly without interruption (AAPC = 3.0, 95% CI 2.8, 3.3). Adenocarcinoma incidence increased most rapidly among histological types, especially in women. The proportion increased from 10.8 to 25.5 per 100,000 from 1997 to 2017 in men (AAPC = 4.0, 95% CI 3.7, 4.3) and in women from 8.9 to 28.5 per 100,000 from 1997 to 2017. (AAPC = 5.5, 95% CI 5.2, 5.8). The incidence of squamous cell carcinoma has decreased, especially in women. The proportion in men decreased from 11.2 to 9.1 per 100,000 from 1997 to 2017 (AAPC = −1.1, 95% CI −1.5, −0.8) and in women from 2.1 to 1.2 per 100,000 (AAPC = −3.5). , 95% CI −4.0, −3.0). The incidence of small cell carcinoma in men increased initially and then decreased slightly, but the overall trend was increasing (AAPC = 0.7, 95% CI 0.0, 1.4). In women, it decreased to a low of approximately 0.6 per 100,000 (AAPC = -1.2, 95% CI -2.0, -0.4). The incidence of large cell carcinoma in men was also low, about 0.5 per 100,000, but increased (AAPC = 1.3, 95% CI 0.2, 2.4). For women, this rate was even lower, around 0.2 per 100,000, but has increased significantly in recent years (AAPC = 4.0, 95% CI 2.6, 5.4).supplement 3 shows the proportion of lung cancer histology from 1997 to 2016. Adenocarcinoma is the most common histology, accounting for nearly 90% of women and over 50% of men. Squamous cell carcinoma was another major type in men, but it is less common in women, and its rate is declining year by year in both men and women. The proportions of small-cell, large-cell, and other specific or non-specific cancers in men and women were small and decreased.

Figure 1 Age-standardized incidence of lung cancer and its subtypes from 1997 to 2017 (A) male; (B) Woman. *: Average Annual Rate of Change (AAPC) is very different from zero.

shape 2 It shows the incidence of lung cancer by age, duration and cohort. Incidence increased with age, but this increase slowed with age. Among men, age group temporal incidence trends varied. Since 2009, the 70-74, 75-79, and 80-84 age groups have increased, but either stabilized or decreased rates. , 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59) and the youngest (30-34), but slowed down after 2009. Among women, the incidence in the oldest group (ages 80–84) increased in the early period before leveling off in the recent period. In contrast, proportions in other age groups continued to increase. Trends in incidence in birth cohorts were more consistent at different ages for both sexes. Among men, the proportion of preterm birth cohorts increased. From 1932 to 1957 he had a stable incidence in the birth cohort, but from 1957 to 1967 he increased rapidly. In the 1967-1977 birth cohort, the rate of increase slowed. Rates plateaued in later cohorts. Among women, the incidence in the preterm birth cohort also increased monotonically. The proportion of the 1932-1967 birth cohort increased rapidly, the proportion of the 1967-1977 birth cohort increased slowly, and the proportion of the post-1977 birth cohort increased rapidly.supplement Four When Five We present the age-, duration-, and cohort-wise incidence of lung adenocarcinoma and lung squamous cell carcinoma, respectively.supplement 6 shows the incidence of AAPC in different age groups for lung cancer, lung adenocarcinoma, and lung squamous cell carcinoma, respectively.

Figure 2 Incidence of lung cancer by age, duration, and cohort (A) male; (B) Woman.

shape 3 Shows age, duration, and cohort effects for analysis. Although the risk of lung cancer increases with age in both men and women, these increases were modest in the older group (for lung squamous cell carcinoma in women, in the middle-aged group). The duration effect for lung cancer was flat for both sexes. For the lung cancer cohort effect, incidence rates increased in early cohorts for both sexes, whereas they declined slightly before rising in men, but remained consistent in women from 1932 to her 1967 birth cohort. rose. In the 1967-1977 birth cohort, the proportion increased slowly for both sexes. Finally, this proportion plateaued in men but increased in women in later cohorts. The effect of age on lung adenocarcinoma in both sexes was similar, but more pronounced than overall lung cancer. Lung adenocarcinoma increased slightly over time in both sexes. The cohort effect for lung adenocarcinoma increased in both sexes. It increased rapidly in the cohort of women born after 1977. The effect of age on lung squamous cell carcinoma increased with age in men, but more slowly in the older group, and in women, but to a lesser extent, and the increase started to slow in the middle-aged group. Cycle effects of lung squamous cell carcinoma were approximately the same in both sexes, but decreased slightly in subsequent cycles in women. Regarding the cohort effect of lung squamous cell carcinoma, incidence increased in the early birth cohort for both sexes, but decreased in men after the 1932 birth cohort and in women after the 1922 birth cohort.

Figure 3 Effects on age, duration, and cohorts of lung cancer, lung adenocarcinoma, and lung squamous cell carcinoma (A) male; (B) Female; grey: lung cancer. Orange: lung adenocarcinoma. Blue: lung squamous cell carcinoma).

shape Four We present the SIR and AAPC maps of male lung cancer. It is difficult to interpret overall trends from her noisy SIR (Fig. 1). FourA) and AAPC (Fig. FourC) Map without stabilized kriging. However, after kriging stabilized, some hotspots of incidence were identified (Figure 1). FourB) Coastal cities in the north, west and southwest. coastal towns in the northeast; cities in the southeast; and the mountainous regions of Taiwan. We also identified several hotspots exhibiting abrupt velocity increases in northwestern and southern coastal towns, southern cities, and mountainous regions (Fig. FourD).

Figure 4 Male lung cancer map (A) standardized incidence; (B) Standardized incidence of stabilized Krig. (c) Average annual rate of change; (D) average annual rate of change of stable Krig). The map is available in R version 3.5.2 with the ggplot2 package (https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/ggplot2/index.html).

shape Five SIR and AAPC maps of female lung cancer are shown. Again, it is difficult to interpret overall trends from her noisy SIR (Fig. 1). FiveA) and AAPC (Fig. FiveC) Map without stabilized kriging. After kriging stabilized, we identified several hotspots of incidence (Figure 1). FiveB) Cities in the north, west and southwest of Taiwan, coastal towns and mountainous areas in the northeast, and mountainous areas in the southeast. We also identified several hotspots where rates rose rapidly in coastal cities and towns in the north, west, and south of central Taiwan, as well as in rural towns (Fig. FiveD).

Figure 5 Women’s Lung Cancer Map (A) standardized incidence; (B) Standardized incidence of stabilized Krig. (c) Average annual rate of change; (D) average annual rate of change of stable Krig). The map is available in R version 3.5.2 with the ggplot2 package (https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/ggplot2/index.html).

shape 6 We present the SIR and AAPC maps of male lung adenocarcinoma. Hotspots were similar to those for general lung cancer in men.Incidence hotspots (after stable kriging. Fig. 6B) was found in northern, western, and southwestern coastal cities, northeastern coastal cities, southeastern cities, and mountainous areas of Taiwan. Hotspots of increasing rate (after stable kriging; fig. 6D) was found in western and eastern coastal cities and towns, and southern cities and mountainous areas of Taiwan.

Figure 6 Map of male lung adenocarcinoma (A) standardized incidence; (B) Standardized incidence of stabilized Krig. (c) Average annual rate of change; (D) average annual rate of change of stable Krig). The map is available in R version 3.5.2 with the ggplot2 package (https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/ggplot2/index.html).

shape 7 SIR and AAPC maps of female lung adenocarcinoma are shown. Hotspots were similar to hotspots across lung cancer in women.Incidence hotspots (after stable kriging. Fig. 7B) was found in northern, western, and southwestern coastal cities, northeastern coastal towns, mountainous areas, and southern mountainous areas of Taiwan. Hotspots of increasing rate (after stable kriging; fig. 7D) Observed in northern, western, southern and southeastern coastal cities and towns. mountainous areas in the south; and rural towns in central Taiwan.

Figure 7 Map of female lung adenocarcinoma (A) standardized incidence; (B) Standardized incidence of stabilized Krig. (c) Average annual rate of change; (D) average annual rate of change of stable Krig). The map is available in R version 3.5.2 with the ggplot2 package (https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/ggplot2/index.html).

shape 8 Display SIR and AAPC maps of lung squamous cell carcinoma in men.After kriging stabilizes, incidence hotspots (Fig. 8B) was identified in coastal cities and towns in the southwest and northeast.Rate increase (after kriging stabilizes. Fig. 8D) was found in coastal cities and rural towns in the northwest, southwest, south, and east of central Taiwan.

Figure 8 Male lung squamous cell carcinoma map (A) standardized incidence; (B) Standardized incidence of stabilized Krig. (c) Average annual rate of change; (D) average annual rate of change of stable Krig). The map is available in R version 3.5.2 with the ggplot2 package (https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/ggplot2/index.html).

We were unable to identify hotspots for lung squamous cell carcinoma in women due to an insufficient number of cases (Supplementary 7).