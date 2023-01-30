Tips for Reducing Emotional Eating – ThedaCare

Are you experiencing food cravings? Do they appear suddenly, or are they focused on certain types of foods such as carbohydrates or sugar? If so, you may be experiencing emotional or “heady” hunger.

“There are different types of hunger,” explains Lori Knapp, registered dietitian at ThedaCare Medical Center-New London. “When our bodies signal their need for fuel and nutrients, there is physical hunger, and when we think we are hungry because we are emotional about something, there is head or stress hunger.”

Knapp said it’s important to pay attention to both types of hunger.

“When our body tells us it’s hungry, it’s important to listen to that stomach growl and make sure we’re supplying the body with healthy fuel,” she said. “A healthy lifestyle means being aware of the food your body needs and practicing mindful eating. I think about what our bodies need when we are sick.

Hunger is also a real feeling, says Knapp, but if you stop and assess what’s going on, you may perceive it as an emotional response.

“While normal hunger starts gradually, head hunger starts suddenly or at a specific time, such as every night, and is usually focused on a sharp craving for a particular type of food,” she explained. “It’s the kind of hunger that makes you eat a bag of potato chips or a carton of ice cream without a second thought, and you often regret it later.”

Knapp suggests asking yourself these questions before eating:

am i really hungry

When was the last time I ate?

am i thirsty?

Am I angry, tired or upset?

am i bored?

“The answers to these questions can help determine whether you’re experiencing physical hunger or mental hunger, and can help you decide if you really need to eat.” Being thirsty can manifest itself as hunger, and drinking a glass of water can help curb the urge to eat and prevent you from taking in unnecessary calories.”

Health experts offer the following tips for keeping emotional eating in check.

Keep a food diary. Write down what you ate, how much you ate, when you ate, how you ate, and how hungry you were. Your eating patterns may reveal the relationship between mood and food.

Write down what you ate, how much you ate, when you ate, how you ate, and how hungry you were. Your eating patterns may reveal the relationship between mood and food. Tame your stress. If stress is causing you to eat emotionally, try practicing stress management techniques like yoga, meditation, and deep breathing.

If stress is causing you to eat emotionally, try practicing stress management techniques like yoga, meditation, and deep breathing. Check out Hungry Reality. Is your hunger physical or emotional? If you just ate a few hours ago and your stomach isn’t gurgling, you probably aren’t hungry. .

Get support. Without a good support network, you are more likely to succumb to an emotional diet. Rely on family and friends, or consider joining a support group to deal with life’s problems.

Without a good support network, you are more likely to succumb to an emotional diet. Rely on family and friends, or consider joining a support group to deal with life’s problems. Fight boredom. Instead of snacking when you’re not hungry, distract yourself and replace it with healthier behaviors. Take a walk, do a crossword or jigsaw puzzle, play with your pet, call a friend.

Instead of snacking when you’re not hungry, distract yourself and replace it with healthier behaviors. Take a walk, do a crossword or jigsaw puzzle, play with your pet, call a friend. Remove temptation. Don’t keep comfort foods in your home that are hard to resist. Don’t go grocery shopping when you’re angry or upset.

Don’t keep comfort foods in your home that are hard to resist. Don’t go grocery shopping when you’re angry or upset. don’t deprive yourself Eat satisfying portions of healthier foods, enjoy the occasional snack, and have variety to help keep your appetite in check.

Eat satisfying portions of healthier foods, enjoy the occasional snack, and have variety to help keep your appetite in check. S. Knack health. When you feel the urge to snack, choose healthy snacks like fresh fruit, veggies with low-fat dips, nuts, and butter-free popcorn.

When you feel the urge to snack, choose healthy snacks like fresh fruit, veggies with low-fat dips, nuts, and butter-free popcorn. Learn from setbacks. If you have an emotional eating episode, forgive yourself and start fresh the next day.

Knapp says keeping a food diary is a great way to identify unhealthy eating habits.

“You don’t have to keep a diary for a long period of time,” she said. “If she honestly writes down everything she eats and drinks, one week is usually enough for her to recognize the habits that are hindering her healthy eating goals.”

She concluded by encouraging everyone to strive to live an overall healthy lifestyle.

“Living a healthy lifestyle means being aware of the foods and nutrients your body needs to be healthy, trying to control your diet, and being mindful of when and what you eat. “If you follow these guidelines, you can establish a good diet.”

